Menu
RedShield Security joins AWS ISV programme

RedShield Security joins AWS ISV programme

Deepens the integration of RedShield’s active web application security solution with AWS.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Fabian Partigliani (RedShield Security)

Fabian Partigliani (RedShield Security)

Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based RedShield Security has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) independent software vendor (ISV) Accelerate Programme. 

The co-sell programme for AWS partners helps to drive new business by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation, deepening the integration of RedShield’s active web application security solution with AWS. 

RedShield will benefit from co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally, helping to accelerate its global go-to-market strategy, RedShield said. 

“Our inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a testament to RedShield's commitment to bolstering web application security for enterprises globally,” said Fabian Partigliani, CEO of RedShield. 

“Bringing together AWS's world-class cloud services and RedShield's innovative Active Web Application Security, we aim to empower businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, streamline compliance processes, and focus their resources where they matter most."

Partigliani joined the company in 2021, charged with leading efforts to expand its global footprint.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AWSRedShield

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 