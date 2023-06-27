RedShield Security joins AWS ISV programme

Deepens the integration of RedShield’s active web application security solution with AWS.

Fabian Partigliani (RedShield Security) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based RedShield Security has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) independent software vendor (ISV) Accelerate Programme.

The co-sell programme for AWS partners helps to drive new business by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation, deepening the integration of RedShield’s active web application security solution with AWS.

RedShield will benefit from co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally, helping to accelerate its global go-to-market strategy, RedShield said.

“Our inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a testament to RedShield's commitment to bolstering web application security for enterprises globally,” said Fabian Partigliani, CEO of RedShield.

“Bringing together AWS's world-class cloud services and RedShield's innovative Active Web Application Security, we aim to empower businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, streamline compliance processes, and focus their resources where they matter most."

Partigliani joined the company in 2021, charged with leading efforts to expand its global footprint.