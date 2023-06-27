Cloudflare taps Dicker Data for New Zealand distribution

Integration will speed and protect Azure hosted websites, Cloudflare says.

Lisa Muir (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has sealed a new distribution partnership with content delivery network and cloud cyber security company Cloudflare.

The deal will see Dicker Data distributing the full range of Cloudflare solutions in New Zealand.

Lisa Muir, general manager of software at Dicker Data NZ said Cloudflare offered a variety of solutions that would help partners to effectively manage multi-cloud environments and deliver robust cyber security for hybrid workers and websites.

"The addition of Cloudflare aligns perfectly with our dedication to equipping our partners with an extensive cyber security portfolio, empowering them to safeguard the vast networks of New Zealand businesses,” Muir said.

Cloudflare said its focus was supporting channel partners to reach customers searching for cyber security solutions in the age of zero trust.

"Dicker Data are best of breed distribution leaders in the A/NZ technology sector with an extensive reseller base and a track record of success," said Wendy Komadina, head of partnerships and alliances, APJC, at Cloudflare.

Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which spans over 285 cities globally.

Integration with cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure would accelerate channel partners adoption of Cloudflare, with solutions such as an integrated content delivery network to speed up Azure-hosted website content.

Cloudflare's web application firewall helped to secure Azure-hosted websites while its analytics and optimisation engine helped partners deliver a better experience on Azure for end-customers.

Dicker Data’s technical and sales experts were already trained and certified.

Dicker Data reported $602.1 million in local sales for the year to 31 December, 2022, up from $345.6 million in 2021 after acquiring local distributor Exeed. Net profit fell, however, from $5 million to $2.2 million year on year as costs surged.

Hardware contributed $427.9 million of Dicker's NZ sales while software delivered $159.5 million. The balance came from virtual services and third party logistics and configuration.

In February, Dicker Data bought another local distributor, Connect Security Products (CSP), for $5 million. Dicker Data's local accounts said CSP was on track to generate $8 million in revenue for the year to 31 March, 2023, and EBITDA of around $780,000.



