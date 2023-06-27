Robust growth prompts Intrepid Solutions to expand into new markets

New Zealand and Asia are on the cards.

L to R: Chad Reese, Aten Lim (SolarWinds), Dylan Chidgey (Intrepid), Sandee Mehra, Rohini Kasturi (SolarWinds) Credit: SolarWinds

A surging demand for SolarWinds expertise throughout the Asia Pacific region is prompting specialist consultancy Intrepid Solutions to explore options to expand into New Zealand and Asia.

Intrepid founder and principal consultant Dylan Chidgey said during the past year the company witnessed robust growth, which prompted the recruitment of additional sales and technical resources to support the momentum.

“Our investment in internal systems and processes has enabled us to move quickly, remain agile and maintain a high-quality and consistent service offering,” he said.

“As we look towards the future, our focus is on expanding our reach and developing greater brand and market awareness for Intrepid Solutions. Based on the demand we’ve experienced for SolarWinds expertise throughout the APJ [Asia Pacific and Japan] region we’re exploring the prospect of expanding into New Zealand and Asia to better serve these markets with a local presence.”

Specifically Chidgey highlighted the consultancy was making investments in its go-to-market strategy with the SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability platform.

“We have found a great deal of success and we’re continuing with this strategy with the ... launch of an instance in Sydney for their SaaS [software as a service] Observability and ITSM [information technology service management] platform,” he said.

Chidgey said that while it does offer managed services covering its own service offerings, he doesn’t consider Intrepid as a traditional MSP.

“The reason we’re engaged to provide additional services is that we offer specialist capabilities that augment our clients' which allow them to reach an outcome faster, manage the risk of in-house technical resources and access a unique specialist set of skills and experience,” Chidgey said.

“Often customers cannot differentiate from one MSP to the next, but we are very clear and concise with our specialised offering, working strategically with our customers and adhering to ITIL [information technology infrastructure library] best practices.”

Intrepid was founded in 2017 and began as a specialised consultancy focused on providing customised client solutions. However, after operating for several years, Chidgey observed a significant gap in the market for skilled enterprise monitoring and observability services.

After partnering with SolarWinds, Intrepid undertook a serious commitment to developing a dedicated SolarWinds consulting practice and, in return, gained Elite Partner status.

“This mutual commitment along with our unique capabilities has given us access to the expertise and resources we need from our strategic partner along with a platform for us to accelerate our go-to-market strategy in this niche,” he said.

As a result of its ongoing success in this area, Chidgey said the business expanded its service portfolio to include cyber security and risk, as well as data protection and governance. Other strategic vendors include AvePoint, Security Scorecard and Sophos.

“Our growth in capabilities has enabled us to provide additional specialised services to our existing customer base and remain committed and focused on providing specialised services to new enterprise and government clients who require expertise in specific areas and who are seeking customised solutions to address their unique challenges,” he said.

While the solutions Intrepid offers are not vertical-specific, Chidgey has noticed significant demand in healthcare, energy and utilities, finance as well as government departments.

“There is a growing demand among organisations for enhanced visibility into their digital assets and infrastructure, which helps them ensure the security and performance of the technology that drives their business,” he added.