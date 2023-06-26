Menu
Hi-Tech Awards 2023: Cin7 named PwC Hi-Tech company of the year

Hi-Tech Awards 2023: Cin7 named PwC Hi-Tech company of the year

Locally-founded software firms prominent among 2023 award winners.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Danny Ing, founder of Cin7.

Danny Ing, founder of Cin7.

Credit: Supplied

Cloud-based inventory management software developer Cin7 has nabbed the top gong at this year's Hi-Tech Awards.

Auckland-based Cin7 was bought by Rubicon Technology Partners for $133.3 million in 2019. It has since gone on to make its own acquisitions in an effort to consolidate a market founder Danny Ing said had no clear leader.

The judges said Cin7 was a shining example of how Kiwi companies could win in competitive global markets against the biggest global software vendors.

"It was early in understanding changes in e-commerce and omni-channel selling and supply chains and developed comprehensive and yet easy-to-use software in close collaboration with its early Kiwi customers," the judges said.

Fraser Paine, a Hamilton-based data scientist who has been evangelising machine learning, collected the Xero Hi-Tech young achiever award while the Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech start-up company of the year was electric jetboat engine developer Zerojet.

Satellite propulsion technology and uncrewed space plane developer Dawn Aerospace won the Braemac award for the most Innovative hi-tech hardware product.

Digital Future Aotearoa was named the Consult Recruitment best contributor to the NZ tech sector and Formus Labs the Soul Machines most innovative deep tech solution award winner.

Formus Labs has developed what it claims to be the world’s first AI-automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries.

This year's Tait Communications Flying Kiwi award winners were serial entrepreneurs and investors Guy and Sue Haddleton. They were the founders of enterprise planning software company Adaytum, which was bougth by Cognos for US$160 million in 2003.

With Michael Gould they then launched Anaplan, which went on to a US$3 billion New York listing.

Spark won the award for the best hi-tech solution for the public good with its device recycling scheme while Janine Grainger, the founder of Easy Crypto, won the IBM most inspiring individual award.

Writer’s Toolbox won the award for the most innovative hi-tech creative technology solution, sponsored by Tataki Auckland Unlimited, while customer experience software developer AskNicely collected the Callaghan Innovation/Poutama Trust Hi-Tech Māori company of the year gong.

The Kiwibank award for the most innovative hi-tech service went to Tend Health while the NZTE award for the most innovative agritech solution was won by Halter, wich develops solar powered collars and and mobile app for herd management.

Awards judges said the calibre of this year’s entrants was at an all-time high, with a record number of new companies entering, making the job of selecting winners exceedingly challenging.

“It’s awesome to see entries, finalists and winners coming from such a diverse range of companies from right around the country," Downs said.

“The other key theme that comes through is how many of our Kiwi companies really are making technology with purpose that can really scale internationally."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sparkAskNicelyCin7Soul MachinesWriters ToolboxFormus Labs

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 