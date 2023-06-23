Menu
Cato Networks kits itself out with new A/NZ talent

Cato Networks kits itself out with new A/NZ talent

Adopts former Netskope and Saviynt employees.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
L-R: Tim Smith, John Vine Hall (Cato Networks)

L-R: Tim Smith, John Vine Hall (Cato Networks)

Credit: Cato Networks

Cato Networks has kitted itself out with new talent in the form of channel account manager for A/NZ Tim Smith and Southern Australia regional sales director John Vine Hall.

Smith pounced on the regional position at the Tel Aviv-headquartered secure access service edge vendor after previously holding the role of channel business manager at Netskope. He also previously worked at Selling Simplified, VECTEC and Varonic.

“Cato SASE Cloud represents a unique business opportunity for strategic partners,” he says, “Very quickly they can deliver new, revenue-generating services that are highly differentiated from the rest of the market. I look forward to helping partners understand the full benefits of a true, cloud-native SASE platform.”

Meanwhile, John Vine Hall will cover Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia and comes from Saviynt, where he worked for over five years and sheds his previous role as senior director of A/NZ. Prior to this, he worked at IBM, Oracle, Vectra, ITX, Protech, Advantage Lan Technology and Microsoft Australia, among other companies.

“So many security breaches are the result of misconfiguration,” he claimed. “Cato’s ability to offer customers an end-to-end network security offering simplifies the challenge. It improves security whilst reducing cost.”

Earlier this month, Cato said it successfully created an encrypted tunnel capable of 5Gbps of throughput, batting away worries about traffic overhead created by SASE platforms.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Cato Networks

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 