Menu
Spark elevates Mateparae to its leadership squad

Spark elevates Mateparae to its leadership squad

New network and operations role, announced in March, has now been filled.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Renee Mateparae (Spark)

Renee Mateparae (Spark)

Credit: Supplied

Spark has promoted its technology evolution leader, Renee Mateparae, to the telco's leadership squad as network and operations director.

Spark previously announced changes to its leadership squad in March with the creation of two customer director roles to provide greater focus on both the enterprise and small-medium business segments of the market.

That change saw ten-year Spark veteran and incumbent customer director Grant McBeath opting to leave the NZX-listed company.

At the same time, Spark announced its intention to complete a search process to fill a new network and operations director role.

Mateparae brings broad experience in leadership roles across Spark before taking leadership of Spark's technology evolution "tribe". In that post, she was responsible for emerging technology development, including the roll-out of its 5G and IoT networks. 

Before joining Spark, Mateparae was head of product strategy at BNZ and spent five years at Air New Zealand, working across a variety of senior strategy roles. 

In 2019 she was appointed to the board of The Warehouse Group for a two-year term as part of the future directors programme.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said Mateparae had demonstrated her leadership capability over the last six years, overseeing the development of the telco's emerging technology portfolio and leading the teams that had significantly scaled its IoT business and delivered its 5G rollout.

“I am also delighted that we have been able to make another internal promotion to the leadership squad, which is testament to the significant investment we make in talent development and progression within Spark," Hodson said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags networksTelecommunicationsIoT5Gspark

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 