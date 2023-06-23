Spark elevates Mateparae to its leadership squad

New network and operations role, announced in March, has now been filled.

Renee Mateparae (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark has promoted its technology evolution leader, Renee Mateparae, to the telco's leadership squad as network and operations director.

Spark previously announced changes to its leadership squad in March with the creation of two customer director roles to provide greater focus on both the enterprise and small-medium business segments of the market.

That change saw ten-year Spark veteran and incumbent customer director Grant McBeath opting to leave the NZX-listed company.

At the same time, Spark announced its intention to complete a search process to fill a new network and operations director role.

Mateparae brings broad experience in leadership roles across Spark before taking leadership of Spark's technology evolution "tribe". In that post, she was responsible for emerging technology development, including the roll-out of its 5G and IoT networks.

Before joining Spark, Mateparae was head of product strategy at BNZ and spent five years at Air New Zealand, working across a variety of senior strategy roles.

In 2019 she was appointed to the board of The Warehouse Group for a two-year term as part of the future directors programme.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said Mateparae had demonstrated her leadership capability over the last six years, overseeing the development of the telco's emerging technology portfolio and leading the teams that had significantly scaled its IoT business and delivered its 5G rollout.



“I am also delighted that we have been able to make another internal promotion to the leadership squad, which is testament to the significant investment we make in talent development and progression within Spark," Hodson said.

