Menu
RangeForce launches Defense Readiness Index to measure businesses’ cybersecurity capabilities

RangeForce launches Defense Readiness Index to measure businesses’ cybersecurity capabilities

The DRI scores an organisation’s readiness to respond to cyberattacks and provides security upskilling training.

Michael Hill Michael Hill (CSO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber defense upskilling company RangeForce has announced the release of the Defense Readiness Index (DRI) to enable companies to measure and improve their cybersecurity capabilities.

Integrated into RangeForce’s Threat Centric platform and mapped to both the MITRE ATTCK and D3FEND frameworks, the DRI scores an organisation’s readiness to respond to cyberattacks, the firm said in a press release.

It also provides cybersecurity upskilling rooted in United States Department of Defense and NATO training to help teams to prepare for threats, it added.

Strong and effective cyber readiness can be challenging for many organisations. The latest Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index, which ranks companies in four stages of cybersecurity readiness (beginner, formative, progressive, and mature), found that more than half of organisations fall into either the beginner or formative category, with only 15% in the mature stage.

Identity management is recognised as the most critical area of concern with 58% of organisations either in the formative or beginner category, while 56% of organisations were at the lower end of the readiness spectrum for network protection.

DRI ranks organisations’ cybersecurity readiness on a scale of 1 to 5

The DRI pinpoints weaknesses in an organisation’s cybersecurity capabilities, enabling them to assess skills gaps and implement strategic recommendations to plug them, RangeForce said. It also informs senior management with objective metrics, providing visibility into the strength of their cybersecurity teams.

The DRI ranks organisations on a scale of 1 to 5, each with its own set of controls and practices to provide visibility into where defensive teams stand in terms of competency against cyberattacks, RangeForce said. 

Furthermore, it provides insight into a team’s mix of demonstrated skills, their capabilities to detect and disrupt threats, their ability to collaborate on investigations, where skill gaps exist, and the associated costs, it claimed.

A roadmap helps companies focus on the skills needed to move up to the next level (or to remain at the same level as the threat landscape evolves over time) while assessment and reporting mechanisms are enhanced to help businesses measure progress.

DRI incorporates US DoD, NATO cybersecurity training

The DRI draws upon collaborative work with the US Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO. “NATO runs the largest international cybersecurity exercises in the world, and defends against nation-state level attacks,” said Taavi Must, co-founder and CEO, RangeForce.

“But we found – when it came to defense – even their teams needed to practice using real tools, in real time, under stressful conditions. We developed customised training to provide visibility into skills gaps, and to identify areas for improvement. Then we focused on scaling our platform, extending the same benefits to everyone with the launch of RangeForce.

“Based on DRI results, teams are provided a curated training plan built from RangeForce’s library of 1000-plus on-demand training modules,” Tanner Howell, global director of solution engineering at RangeForce, tells CSO. 

“For example, let’s say an organisation is targeting a DRI level of 4. If, when they complete a team exercise at that DRI level, they are not able to appropriately deconstruct the malware to mitigate the threat, they will be given a curated training plan including RangeForce modules specifically focused on differing malware deconstruction techniques.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags security incidentscybersecurity strategy

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 