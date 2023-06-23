Menu
Apple patches exploits used in spy campaign ‘Operation Triangulation’

Apple patches exploits used in spy campaign ‘Operation Triangulation’

Apple has released fixes for both the new and the affected versions of iOS.

Shweta Sharma Shweta Sharma (CSO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Apple has shipped patches for the remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities in iOS that have already been exploited in the wild under the digital spy campaign, dubbed Operation Triangulation.

The campaign used two zero-click iMessage exploits and compromises without any user interactions based on a pair of bugs respectively in the kernel and Webkit.

Apple has attributed the discovery of these vulnerabilities to Kaspersky Labs just two weeks after the Russian cybersecurity firm reported discovering an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor launching zero-click iMessage exploits on Russian iOS devices.

Apple patches are vulnerable including the latest versions

Apple characterised the exploited vulnerabilities as problems related to memory corruption within the kernel (CVE-2023-32434), which enables an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and an issue identified in WebKit (CVE-2023-32435), which allows code execution through web content.

To address these issues the company has rolled out patches in the latest updates of its operating systems iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, iOS 15.7.7, and iPadOS 15.7.7.

The fixes have been released both for the latest version (iOS 16.5.1) and the original vulnerable version (before iOS 15.7). Apple noted that the attacks have only been seen on devices running iOS versions older than iOS 15.7.

Other than iPhones and iPads, patches for macOS and watchOS were also released.

Exploits linked to alleged US Spy Campaign

Earlier this month, Kaspersky reported the APT attack, codenamed Operation Triangulation, using zero-click iMessage exploits on its corporate iOS devices.

The disclosure came on the same day Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) blamed US intelligence agencies for an ongoing spy campaign that allegedly targeted a huge number of iOS devices belonging to foreign diplomats as well as domestic users.

An Apple spokesperson denied the company's involvement in the campaign in a SecurityWeek article, saying, “We have never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will.”

Kaspersky found spyware running REGEX matches

The spyware used in Operation Triangulation, according to Kaspersky, targeted iPhones via iMessages with a malicious attachment that carried an exploit for an RCE vulnerability.

The code used in the exploit additionally downloads extra elements to acquire root privileges on the targeted device. Once achieved, a spyware implant named TriangleDB, as identified by Kaspersky, is deployed in the device’s memory, and the initial iMessage is erased.

The implant lacks a persistence mechanism, meaning that if the targeted device is restarted, the entire chain of exploitation must be initiated again to re-infect the device.

“If no reboot occurs, the implant will automatically uninstall itself after 30 days, unless the attackers extend this period,” Kaspersky added.

The spyware monitored the infected device for folder changes with names matching specified regular expressions and exfiltrated queued matches. Identified artifacts suggested the threat actor might also be targeting macOS devices with a similar implant, Kaspersky said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Applepatch security

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 