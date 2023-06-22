Menu
Te Whatu Ora resolves server cooling failure, systems being restored

"There has been no external cause or influence contributing to this outage."

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Wellington Regional Hospital

Credit: Supplied

Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley and Wairarapa are working to resolve an ICT issue affecting systems at regional hospitals.

Services at Wellington Regional Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Ratonga Rua o Porirua, Hutt Hospital, and Wairarapa Hospital have been affected by an internal cooling infrastructure failure that caused a number of servers to overheat and shut down. 

The fault was identified at approximately 4 am this morning.

Applications running on the affected servers automatically switched to the remaining servers, however the increased load has caused disruption and delays to a range of both clinical and support systems, Te Whatu Ora said.

"The cooling issue has been resolved, and services are being restored," Te Whatu Ora updated at 11am. 

"There has been no external cause or influence contributing to this outage," it said as some speculated the outage could have been caused by a cyber attack.

Hospital services continued to see patients for outpatient appointments and planned care and procedures, however, patients may have experience delays. 

"Should a patient need to be deferred, they will be rescheduled at the next available opportunity," Te Whatu Ora said. 

"All decisions about deferrals are made on a case-by-case basis by clinical teams, however teams are working hard to try to ensure that deferrals are kept to a minuimum."


Tags serversCooling SystemsHealthcareTe Whatu OraHealth NZ

