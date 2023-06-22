Menu
Eroad in trading halt as Canadian suitor hoovers up shares

Leading Kiwi tech developer in play with "buy-and-hold" Canadian poised for a takeover bid.

Mark Heine, Eroad CEO.

NZX-listed transport technology company Eroad is in a trading halt as a Canadian company outlined its bid to take over the company.

Since 30 May, a subsidiary of Canada-based Volaris called Brillian has effectively acquired nearly 18 per cent of Eroad for $23.7 million.

As part of the consideration for trades made yesterday, Brillian agreed to pay an "escalation payment" to sellers if within six months of the date of the escalation agreement Brillian or a related company entered into a scheme with Eroad to acquire the business or gives a notice of its intention to make a full takeover offer.

In either case, Brillian will pay the difference in price within five business days of the takeover offer being declared unconditional.

Volaris describes itself as a "buy-and-hold acquirer" of software businesses with a particular interest in vendors of rprietart B2B systems.

"Although each business within our portfolio is unique, the consistent feature amongst them is that they sell mission-critical technology tailored to a specific market," it says on its web site. 

"Otherwise, our businesses vary widely in terms of geographic region, size, technology, and other factors."

Auckland-based Eroad is an integrated technology, tolling and services provider and claims to be the first in the world to implement a GNSS/cellular-based road charging across an entire country.

Eroad designs and manufactures in-vehicle hardware, operates secure payment and merchant gateways and offers web-based value-added services to modernise road charging and compliance by replacing paper-based systems.

Eroad also provides health and safety compliance and fleet management solutions.


