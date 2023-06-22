Menu
Axis Communications inks NZ distie deal with Atlas Gentech

Customers and partners to get more choice from combined product portfolios.

Credit: Supplied

Network video surveillance technology provider Axis Communications has inked a New Zealand distribution partnership with Atlas Gentech.

Auckland-based Atlas Gentech is a distributor of network and security solutions and part of the US Wesco-Anixter group.

Andy Brown, director of Atlas Gentech NZ, said the deal would enable the delivery of an enhanced offering to local partners. 

"This partnership represents a seamless alignment complementing our access control offerings, such as Inner Range, which provide the end user with a complete integrated site management solution," he said.

Atlas Gentech NZ, Central Security Distribution Pty and Inner Range Pty were all acquired by Anixter in 2018.

Wai King Wong, regional director for Oceania at Axis Communications, described the partnership as a "significant step forward". 

"Together, we strengthen our commitment to collaboration across our distributor network and reinforce our position as a trusted leader in the industry," he said.

The partnership would leverage the expertise of Inner Range in combination with Axis Communications' portfolio to give customers more choice when building bespoke security solutions.

Atlas Gentech, meanwhile, would enjoy further tools to create tailored solutions for government operations and unlock new opportunities to enhance security and surveillance in the public sector.

Sweden-based Axis Communications is a subsidiary of Canon.


