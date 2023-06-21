Chillisoft predicts 30% Eset reseller growth following solution update

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Chillisoft

A “significant” update from Eset has prompted its distributor, Chillisoft, to claim it will grow the number of MSPs buying the cyber security vendor's solution by “at least 30 per cent”.



The update from Eset, Protect Elite, provides NZ channel partners improved vulnerability and patch management to its cyber security platform, Eset Protect.

“Eset’s new solution offers a unique bundle where the patching of vulnerabilities can happen automatically via the same cloud console and end point as their antivirus XDR [extended detection and response] agent,” Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh claimed.

“This release provides Chillisoft the ability to further enhance the offerings provided to the NZ channel partners and hence increasing the partners pipeline by consolidating and simplifying multiple suppliers into one.

“Chillisoft believes we would increase the number of MSPs buying Eset by at least 30 per cent.”

Timely detection and remediation of zero-day vulnerabilities is critical for organisations to launch immediate updates and begin patching to mitigate threat actors, said Pamela Ong, Eset sales director for Asia Pacific.

“As cyberattacks keep evolving and the industry becomes increasingly complex, our offerings have transitioned to reflect changing business needs and a transitioning threat landscape,” she added.

Earlier this year, Chillisoft and Eset NZ launched a white-label managed detection and response (MDR) service, targeting the cyber security needs of SMBs in New Zealand and offered through channel partners.