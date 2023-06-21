Menu
NZ's Maker.Tech wins global award for work with WWF Australia

Maker.Tech deploys microservices-based composable technology, or MACH, to support conservation.

Auckland-based Maker.Tech has won a global innovation award for its work with the World Wildlife Fund based around "composable technology". 

Maker.Tech won the global MACH Impact Innovation Award, alongside its customer WWF Australia, for the best overall change project, beating off competition from around the world.     

Composable technology, or MACH, an industry tech standard describing modern technology based on microservices, APIs, cloud-native SaaS and headless content and e-commerce. 

Maker.Tech partnered with the WWF to understand their mission to conserve and restore biodiversity, and co-designed with them a future-proofed digital experience platform that created new revenue and amplified their work. 

"It’s a partnership we’re incredibly proud of and we believe shows all organisations how an experience platform and technology can help strategies succeed," said Maker.Tech founder Hemant Walter-Rao. 

The MACH judging panel said WWF’s project delivered a completely new digital platform in just four months that was capable of multi-channel revenue generation across web, mobile, kiosk, and signage. 

"The organisation demonstrated improved campaign conversion and increased digital revenue conversion, among other results," the panel said while describing the project as a "first of its kind transformation" for an NGO.

Maker.Tech is a Contentful, Vercel, and Algolia partner using modular, scalable technologies that integrate with existing core business systems.

“Being a small, growing and globally ambitious technology business in a relatively small market like New Zealand does come with a little uncertainty and requires a bit of faith, but days like this, when you win a global innovation award for the work you delivered for a fantastic partner like WWF, makes it all worth the effort," Walter-Rao said.

Maker.Tech is backed by serial entrepreneur and early-stage investor Jonathan Reid, former Infratil and Morrison & Co CEO Mario Bogoievski and former Spark executive and Spark Ventures founder and CEO Rod Snodgrass.  

“What is working really well is that rather than custom building everything, we take the best SaaS products for the job, wire them together, and focus on custom building the high value customer facing elements across modern digital channels," said Maker.Tech’s technology director, Ben Prebble.

The MACH Alliance is a not-for-profit industry body that advocates for open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystems.


