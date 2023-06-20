Black Box buys GSN Australia and New Zealand

The company formerly known as AGC Networks is working its way up the ICT value chain.

Sanjeev Verma (Black Box) Credit: Supplied

Black Box, formerly AGC Networks, has aquired GSN Australia and New Zealand, expanding its portfolio of products and services.

Black Box said as a result of the buyout it would be able to offer customers a wider range of cloud contact centre and digital experience solutions to strengthen its position in trans-Tasman markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome GSN Australia to the Black Box family," said Sanjeev Verma, president and CEO of Black Box Corporation.

"Their team of experts brings together traditional and digital engagement solutions to help customers transform their employee and customer experiences–at scale," Verma said.

GSN is a partner of Genesys, AWS and Microsoft among others.

Singapore-based global solution integrator AGC Networks bought US-based Black Box in January 2019 for US$17.2 million. AGC followed that up, buying A/NZ unified communications specialist Pyrios, once part of Comworth, in August 2020, strengthening its regional base.

Now operating under the unified brand of Black Box the company aims is to move up the ICT services value chain.

It created, for instance, a fully-owned cyber security company called Cybalt last year after hiring several key staff, including the company's new CEO, from NTT.

GSN's teams in Australia and New Zealand help customers transform their employee and customer experiences by integrating traditional and digital customer experience systems and technologies.

The New Zealand team is supported by Australia in what GSN called a "matrixed organisation".

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.