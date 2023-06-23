HealthAlliance sues HPE NZ and others in email archive stoush

Auckland DHB's Auckland Hospital Credit: Google

District health board shared IT services provider HealthAlliance is suing software companies Hewlett-Packard NZ (now HPE), Capax Discovery and Zovy.

The case dates back to 2015, when HealthAlliance arranged with the then Hewlett-Packard NZ company, now HPE, to provide an upgraded mailbox archiving and retrieval system.

The companies inked a contract providing for the purchase by HealthAlliance of 5000 perpetual licenses as well as the provision by HP of support and maintenance.

However, claims and counterclaims about a potential reassignment of those licenses and support obligations to Capax Discovery, Zovy and Micro Focus have ensued and are yet to be resolved.

In that cause, issues of privilege and discovery came before the High Court in Auckland in April.

According to a ruling on document discovery, Capax and/or Zovy assumed HP’s support and maintenance obligations, either by assignment from HPE in 2016 or by agreement directly with HealthAlliance in 2017.

Then, in 2018, HealthAlliance engaged with Capax and Zovy over the prospect of migrating its mailbox data to a competitor’s archiving and retrieval solution.

A dispute then arose as to whether HealthAlliance had used more than its 5000 licenses and should pay for these, and whether the Capax and Zovy were required to facilitate the migration.

HealthAlliance brought proceedings seeking injunctive relief to require Capax and Zovy to facilitate the migration.

Upon exchange of an initial tranche of documents under discovery, HealthAlliance then came to the view that there had been no valid assignment to Capax/Zovy under the license contract and re-pleaded its case.

Capax and Zovy counterclaimed, alleging breach of the 5000-license cap and damages for unlicensed use, an action, the High Court said, implied it had taken an assignment of the license contract.

HealthAlliance sought summary judgment on the basis that Capax/Zovy’s counterclaim could not succeed in the absence of a valid assignment of the license contract.

However, on 26 November 2022, just two weeks before the scheduled hearing of HealthAlliance’s summary judgment, Capax and Zovy filed an affidavit disclosing a deed of assignment dated 25 November 2022.

This stated that entities together described as Micro Focus succeeded to the rights under the license contract of a group of companies of which HPE was a member, after a 2017 merger.

That deal, which at the time was described as a "spin-merger" and valued at US$8.8B, saw part of HPE's software business merged with London-listed Micro Focus and HPE take a majority stake in the new business.

According to reports at the time, HPE’s application delivery management and big data business, enterprise security, information management and governance, and IT operations management businesses were included in the bundle offloaded.



The assignors described in the deed before the court were not defined, but by implication were Micro Focus, while the assignee was Capax.

HealthAlliance then applied for further discovery of all documents relating to the purported, actual or potential assignment of the license contract or any associated rights or obligations.

Capax/Zovy then filed a notice of opposition dated 20 March 2023, opposing HealthAlliance’s discovery application, amongst other arguments asserting that with one exception, the documents sought had already been discovered, were privileged, were not relevant, were not within Capax/Zovy’s control or did not exist.

The court set aside Capax/Zovy's claims of privilege and left the parties to agree on costs or to file memoranda on the issue for adjudication.

HPE said it was aware of the case and it involved a business that was spun-off and merged with Micro Focus in 2017.

"HPE is not directly involved in the litigation, as it is the responsibility of other parties," the company said in a statement.

All business and interests relevant to this litigation had already been divested following the spin-merger with Micro Focus in 2017, HPE said. Therefore, under the terms of the spin-merger, the litigation was the responsibility of the other parties.

"We continue to work closely with HealthAlliance NZ, which remains an important customer for HPE in New Zealand.”

HealthAlliance, which is now a part of Te Whatu Ora, said in a statement it had been seeking further information in relation to a software use and licensing dispute before the Courts.

"This software was licensed by HPE to HealthAlliance some years ago," it said. "HPE subsequently sold that software.

"The judgement orders further documentation be provided to Te Whatu Ora from the buyers of HPE software.

"The case has no bearing on the relationships we hold with strategic vendors. Te Whatu Ora also retains a strong and active relationship with HPE."

HealthAlliance is a not-for-profit shared services organisation established in 2000 as a joint venture between Waitemata District Health Board and Counties Manukau Health. In 2011, the Northland and Auckland DHBs also joined the effort.