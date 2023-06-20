Spark delivers Franklin Hospital's digital health ambitions

Aims to become “the most advanced little hospital in the country”.

Creasan Reddy (Franklin Hospital) Credit: Supplied

Spark’s health and life sciences services provider Spark Health has provided a range of IT services for Franklin Hospital for it to offer “world-class” technology-driven care.

Opened in August 2021 in Pukekohe, Franklin Hospital set out with the vision of becoming “the most advanced little hospital in the country”. As such, Spark Health was engaged early in the planning process and had input into the architectural design of the hospital.

The services provided by Spark Health include a Microsoft Azure tenancy with managed cloud services, Microsoft Cloud 365 data protection and Microsoft Intune endpoint management.

It also provides meeting room services including a telehealth solution, managed service desk, cloud-based phone system powered by Digital Island and connectivity to the Connected Health network and Intersystems Trakcare as a Service.

Franklin Hospital CEO Dr Creasan Reddy said he was looking for a secure connection to run a patient management system that would comply with Ministry of Health requirements.

“We had confidence that Spark Health were experts in the healthcare field and we trusted their knowledge to deliver a solution that was bespoke to our needs,” he said.

“Spark Health provided a cloud-based software as an antivirus/malware device protection service, ensuring Franklin Hospital’s systems are protected with the gold-standard of cyber security.”

In addition to managing the hospital’s connectivity and software requirements, Speak Health also coordinated hardware procurement including wireless devices, desktops and devices.

Once opened, the hospital required fully managed systems to support digital theatres, data-driven decision making and detailed billing requirements, said Spark Health sales director Kristian Cook.

“It was a pleasure to work with Franklin Hospital to find and deliver the best Cloud delivered digital health solutions. It helped that we were all aligned on wanting the technology to enhance every step of the patient journey providing every patient with an optimal experience,” she said.

Franklin Hospital claims that outcomes experienced so far include increased surgical capacity, reduced cost of care due to optimised hospital resources, enhanced patient care, and improved provider satisfaction resulting from reduced administrative burden and increased clinical time.

“Getting the underlying digital infrastructure right is so important for delivering exceptional care today but equally important to set us up for the future too,” Reddy added.

In August, Spark indicated that digital health was a key focus as part of its investment of up to $350 million in 2023, in its quest to become a more diversified and higher growth digital services provider.

Digital health was a future growth market in Spark’s three-year strategy and Spark Health grew strongly during 2022. Most notably, it won national contracts for digital services under reforms led by the newly established Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).