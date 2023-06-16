Menu
Deloitte NZ names new technology-focused partners and directors

Deloitte NZ names new technology-focused partners and directors

Oracle, Salesforce and ServiceNow skills evident in appointments.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Luke Collier (Deloitte NZ)

Luke Collier (Deloitte NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Deloitte NZ has boosted its technology consulting capabilties as it appointed eleven new partners across the country.

Among the appointments, Deloitte's Wellington office welcomed Luke Collier as leader of its digital transformation services focused on enabling public sector agencies and their private sector partners to deliver better services. 

New partner Dave Lane brings broad technology and business experience to support clients through their transformations and to achieve strategic objectives using modern technologies.

JP Tocker joined as partner in Deloitte’s growing Oracle team, where he leads large Oracle technology implementation projects. 

Tony Santoro, meanwhile, was been admitted as partner specialising in human capital, focussing on HR technology services, spanning vendor analysis and solution design through to project delivery and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

In Auckland, Kylie Bryant is a new consulting partner, bringing specialist financial services experience to clients following a career in banking locally and globally. Bryant offers deep industry knowledge in banking, insurance, investment management and technology.

“It is always an uplifting task to progress our finest talent within Deloitte New Zealand and our new leaders are no exception," said Deloitte NZ chief executive Mike Horne.

In addition to the 11 partner appointments, 18 directors were also recently announced. They include:

Daniel Chee, who focuses on HR technology and is a ServiceNow human capital lead. 

Fred Rushmer, who describes himself as "a technologist at heart", offering leadership in data architecture having delivered complex solutions in both the private and public sectors.

Heitor Araujo describes himself as a skilled technology consultant with a specialised skillset in Salesforce development and architecture and a passion for agile methodologies and DevOps.

Finally, Julene Marr focuses on bridging the gap between technology and business value by helping organisations navigate complexity, foster innovation, and drive meaningful results.

In 2021, Deloitte NZ's then new CEO Mike Horne told Reseller News the local Deloitte partnership was a $300 million revenue business with around $90 million of that comes from its consulting practice.

“We think of it more in terms of our consulting practice because tech is embedded in everything we do from a consulting perspective," Horne said. 

"Whether it be strategy, our human capital, our operations, tech is an intertwined fundamental part of our advisory business.” 

Already equal with the tax and private business segment in revenue terms, consulting was also Deloitte NZ's fastest growing unit.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags consultingDeloittesalesforceServiceNowOra

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 