Deloitte NZ names new technology-focused partners and directors

Luke Collier (Deloitte NZ) Credit: Supplied

Deloitte NZ has boosted its technology consulting capabilties as it appointed eleven new partners across the country.

Among the appointments, Deloitte's Wellington office welcomed Luke Collier as leader of its digital transformation services focused on enabling public sector agencies and their private sector partners to deliver better services.

New partner Dave Lane brings broad technology and business experience to support clients through their transformations and to achieve strategic objectives using modern technologies.

JP Tocker joined as partner in Deloitte’s growing Oracle team, where he leads large Oracle technology implementation projects.

Tony Santoro, meanwhile, was been admitted as partner specialising in human capital, focussing on HR technology services, spanning vendor analysis and solution design through to project delivery and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

In Auckland, Kylie Bryant is a new consulting partner, bringing specialist financial services experience to clients following a career in banking locally and globally. Bryant offers deep industry knowledge in banking, insurance, investment management and technology.

“It is always an uplifting task to progress our finest talent within Deloitte New Zealand and our new leaders are no exception," said Deloitte NZ chief executive Mike Horne.

In addition to the 11 partner appointments, 18 directors were also recently announced. They include:

Daniel Chee, who focuses on HR technology and is a ServiceNow human capital lead.

Fred Rushmer, who describes himself as "a technologist at heart", offering leadership in data architecture having delivered complex solutions in both the private and public sectors.

Heitor Araujo describes himself as a skilled technology consultant with a specialised skillset in Salesforce development and architecture and a passion for agile methodologies and DevOps.

Finally, Julene Marr focuses on bridging the gap between technology and business value by helping organisations navigate complexity, foster innovation, and drive meaningful results.

In 2021, Deloitte NZ's then new CEO Mike Horne told Reseller News the local Deloitte partnership was a $300 million revenue business with around $90 million of that comes from its consulting practice.

“We think of it more in terms of our consulting practice because tech is embedded in everything we do from a consulting perspective," Horne said.

"Whether it be strategy, our human capital, our operations, tech is an intertwined fundamental part of our advisory business.”

Already equal with the tax and private business segment in revenue terms, consulting was also Deloitte NZ's fastest growing unit.