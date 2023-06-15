The Instillery debuts GCSB integration at Zscaler's Las Vegas conference

New service demonstrates how Zscaler’s platform can be extended by partners to add value.

Jeremy Nees (The Instillery) Credit: Supplied

The Instillery has announced the availability of a new service powered by the Government Communications Security Bureau’s (GCSB) Malware Free Networks (MFN).

The new service, which was announced today at Zscaler’s global Zenith Live conference in Las Vegas, allows New Zealand organisations to take advantage of the extra protections MFN offers.

The service will provide this additional layer of protection to users on any telco network and any device which has Zscaler protection, even when travelling offshore.

“We’re pleased to announce that the service will be available for no additional charge to customers with Zscaler who have purchased licensing from us, or have a managed service from us” said Jeremy Nees, COO at The Instillery, which has been a Zscaler partner since 2016.

Even customers who do not have large security budgets can therefore benefit from the new service, Nees said.

The GCSB’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) launched the Malware Free Networks capability in 2021 and it has disrupted over 350,000 threats since then.

In addition to blocking threats identified by the NCSC, The Instillery’s offering will feed information on blocked threats back to the NCSC. This allows the agency to form a broader picture of the threats facing NZ organisations.

Customers will be able to choose for this data to be anonymised.

“This service also demonstrates the capability of Zscaler’s platform to be extended by partners to add more value," Nees said.

"A recent Zscaler feature release has allowed us to automate this service in our SOAR and provide it efficiently and therefore at no cost to customers."

Foād Farrokhnia, APJ head of channels and alliances for Zscaler, said the development was an example of how Zscaler’s partner strategy added value for customers.

“Tailoring the platform to include locally relevant threat feeds and integration with security agencies is the perfect demonstration of the power of our platform and local partner value add," Farrokhnia said,

In February, The Instillery deepened its relationship with Zscaler and its commitment to zero trust by ascending to the vendor's highest partnership tier.

As a Zscaler authorised services partner, managed services partner and zenith partner, The Instillery can now deliver deployment services and support on Zscaler’s behalf.