Menu
The Instillery debuts GCSB integration at Zscaler's Las Vegas conference

The Instillery debuts GCSB integration at Zscaler's Las Vegas conference

New service demonstrates how Zscaler’s platform can be extended by partners to add value.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jeremy Nees (The Instillery)

Jeremy Nees (The Instillery)

Credit: Supplied

The Instillery has announced the availability of a new service powered by the Government Communications Security Bureau’s (GCSB) Malware Free Networks (MFN).

The new service, which was announced today at Zscaler’s global Zenith Live conference in Las Vegas, allows New Zealand organisations to take advantage of the extra protections MFN offers. 

The service will provide this additional layer of protection to users on any telco network and any device which has Zscaler protection, even when travelling offshore.

“We’re pleased to announce that the service will be available for no additional charge to customers with Zscaler who have purchased licensing from us, or have a managed service from us” said Jeremy Nees, COO at The Instillery, which has been a Zscaler partner since 2016.

Even customers who do not have large security budgets can therefore benefit from the new service, Nees said.

The GCSB’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) launched the Malware Free Networks capability in 2021 and it has disrupted over 350,000 threats since then.

In addition to blocking threats identified by the NCSC, The Instillery’s offering will feed information on blocked threats back to the NCSC. This allows the agency to form a broader picture of the threats facing NZ organisations.

Customers will be able to choose for this data to be anonymised.

“This service also demonstrates the capability of Zscaler’s platform to be extended by partners to add more value," Nees said.

"A recent Zscaler feature release has allowed us to automate this service in our SOAR and provide it efficiently and therefore at no cost to customers."

Foād Farrokhnia, APJ head of channels and alliances for Zscaler, said the development was an example of how Zscaler’s partner strategy added value for customers. 

“Tailoring the platform to include locally relevant threat feeds and integration with security agencies is the perfect demonstration of the power of our platform and local partner value add," Farrokhnia said,

In February, The Instillery deepened its relationship with Zscaler and its commitment to zero trust by ascending to the vendor's highest partnership tier.  

As a Zscaler authorised services partner, managed services partner and zenith partner, The Instillery can now deliver deployment services and support on Zscaler’s behalf.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags zscalerGovernment Communications Security BureaugcsbThe Instillerycyber securitysecuritymalware free networks

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 