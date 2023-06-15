Menu
Pax8 to inject configure price quoting into cloud marketplace

Pax8 to inject configure price quoting into cloud marketplace

Also bringing storefront creation, SMB prospect marketplace and mobile app.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo 153269999 © Daniil Peshkov | Dreamstime.com

Pax8 has unveiled a look into future updates of its cloud marketplace, including configure price quoting for cloud, hardware and services. 

The update, which was announced at the distributor’s Beyond conference, would enable for the generation of quotes for products and services. 

“The status quo of cloud marketplaces today is that of a simple product catalogue,” said Scott Chasin, chief technology officer at Pax8. “The future of marketplaces lies in being data-driven, understanding customers’ evolving needs, and equipping partners with tools to effectively sell solutions. 

“This includes sophisticated customer lifecycle maturation and product mapping capabilities. Illuminating partners on their customers' needs through security posture and solution coverage is crucial.” 

Adding on to this, partners will be able to make their storefronts for presenting solutions, managing billing and providing support. 

“As the world moves to embrace conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and a self-service approach to trying and buying SaaS, Pax8 will enable our partners with customer storefronts, allowing them to self-discover while being guided by their MSP [managed services provider],” said Chasin. 

Additionally, Pax8 also announced what it claimed is the industry’s first small and medium-sized (SMB) prospect marketplace to provide MSPs with a “customer acquisition engine”. 

A Pax8 mobile app is also in the works, with plans to be launched later this year, to give partners access to the distributor’s cloud marketplace via phones.

Last week, Pax8 announced email cyber security provider Valimail had joined its marketplace for MSPs across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Pax8

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 