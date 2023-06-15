Connectionz falls to a loss as it invests for growth

Connectionz makes and deploys intelligent transport systems including real time busfinder devices. Credit: Connectionz

USX-listed transport tech firm Connexionz has fallen into the red for the year to 31 March after boosting growth investment.

Christchurch-based Connextionz reported revenue for the year near historical highs at $7.5 million, however, it fell from a 2022 profit of $595,649 to record a pre-tax loss of $474,015 in 2023.

The loss was attributed to increased post-pandemic costs as well as growth investment.

"Post-COVID inflation has raised costs and squeezed margins," Connectionz told shareholders yesterday. "Connexionz has made significant investments in new technologies, developing and establishing new features."

The company also made significant investments in sales and marketing, visiting customers following COVID-19, returning to trade shows, growing and training its sales team and refreshing its brand.

The cost of raw materials and consumables increased from $2.6 million to $3 million during the year while employee beneifts expenses increased from $2.9 million to $3.4 million.

Connectionz makes both hardware and software to deliver real-time information to public transport operators and their passengers as well as ensuring health and safety and other forms of compliance.

Connectionz was one local firm that banked with the failed Silcon Valley Bank. Fortunately, all of its funds deposited there were insured.

The company's local banker, Westpac, had been supportive, Connectionz said.

While the company opted to maintain its accounts with the new Silicon Valley Bank, now owned by North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank, it also decided to open accounts elsewhere as this was considered "a prudent thing to do".



