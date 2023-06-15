Menu
Rural satellite use surges as users escape legacy networks

Rural users enjoy improved connectivity, but at a substantial extra cost.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunicatons Commissioner)

Credit: Supplied

Satellite connections have increased from 1900 to 12,000 over the past year and now account for around five per cent of all rural broadband connections.

The Commerce Commission's latest broadband monitoring report, rleased today, revealed New Zealand now has one of the highest per capita satellite connection rates in the OECD. 

The report, which now features a dedicated chapter on rural connectivity, showed that copper and 4G wireless broadband services were on average slower and more expensive than in urban areas. Rural broadband was also more likely to come with data caps at a time when the rest of the country had moved to unlimited plans.

“We’ve seen these cost and performance differences drive a real shift in rural consumer choice over the past year," telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said. 

"Copper connections, the historic backbone of rural connectivity, have fallen below 50 per cent of all rural connections and the technology balance has shifted to wireless, with satellite being the fastest growing technology.”

Starlink had been the game changer, delivering average download speeds of over 100 Mbit/s, and giving rural consumers more choice.

"It is clearly tapping into strong latent demand for a high-speed service that is more comparable to the urban experience," Gilbertson said.

Despite these changes, affordability was still an issue, with rural consumers paying more and getting less than their urban counterparts.

“If you’re in an urban area, you can get a high-performing Fibre 300 plan at a cost of between 1.1 – 1.7 per cent of the average household income," Gilbertson said. "But if you’re in a rural area, that same level of spend will only get a basic copper connection, while a service that is closer to the urban experience, like Starlink, will cost around two per cent to three per cent of the average household income.” 

Gilbertson said he expected competitive intensity to increase in rural areas through ongoing disruption by satellite providers, government requirements to expand Rural Broadband Initiative capabilities, and incentives to roll out fibre to more of the country.  

“This will be good for rural consumers and we’ll be able to monitor and track how competition plays out in future versions of the annual monitoring report,” he said.


