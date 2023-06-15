Finalists named in Te Hapori Matihiko awards

Tech incubator Te Hapori Matihiko has named the finalists of its Matihiko Awards, which recognise Māori working in or aspiring to work in digital and tech roles.
Two tohu will be awarded in each of the 11 categories: the Totara - someone who has been in the industry for seven or more years; and the Tipu - someone new to the industry or early in their career.
The awards ceremony will be held on July 7 at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.
The finalists are:
Living icon and emergent icon
Aleisha Amohia, Catalyst IT
Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface
Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive
Taikawa Tamati-Elliffe, Ngāti Gaming
Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys
Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha
Change maker and emergent change maker
Jesse Armstrong, VAKA
Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA
Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa
Naomi Manu, Auraki Group
Shanon O’Connor, Tōnui Collab
Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys
Sponsored by Te Huarahi Tika Trust.
Kaupapa Award
Elle Archer, ELG
Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech
Peter Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media
Awhina Ngatuere, Toi Kai Rawa Trust/Ko Māui Hangarau
Veeshayne Patuwai, Mana Wāhine
Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA
Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha
Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga
Sponsored by the Spark Foundation.
Rangatiratanga Award
Pera Barrett, Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa
Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom
Rahui Brownlee, KPMG
Kris Dempster-Rivett, Internet NZ/DECA
Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa
Phil Kupenga, Next Chapter Consulting
Tewaiehu Savage, Kōtui Ako Virtual Learning Network Aotearoa
Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA
Sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri.
Whiua ki te Ao Award
Mel Gollan, RIPA Global
Jordan Koziol-Repia, KIWA Digital/Voice Q
Peter-Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media
Tuterangiwhiu Grant-Cairns, Online Reo Agency
Hohepa (Cory) McKenzie, Company-X
Kale Panoho, K&J Growth
Dylan Pahina, Altered State Machine
Sponsored by: Ngāti Toa Rangatira.
Kaitiaki o te Taiao Award
Sara Smeath, Circlr
Michele Wilson & Samantha Veitch, ehoa app
Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech
James Morrison
Mel Gollan, RIPA Global
Sponsored by: Aurecon.
Public Sector Award
Kara Nepe-Apatu, Te Rau Hihiri
He Ara Poutama mō te reo Māori, Te Mātāwai, Te Taura Whiri, Ministry of Education, Kōtātā Insight Nicholson Consulting
Teresa Pollard, Te Pūkenga
Steve Renata, KIWA Digital
Sponsored by MBIE.
Kaiāwhina Award
Tina Clarke, Tolaga Bay Innovation Hub
Kris Dempster-Rivett, InternetNZ
Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA
Tina Kaiawe, Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga
Hemi Ruka
Dougal Stott, Dev Academy Aotearoa
Charis Tutaki, Aurecon
Sponsored by InternetNZ.
Pakihi Award
Madison Henry-Ryan, Māui Studios Aotearoa
Peke-Tupaea Manawaiti, Pou Digital
Hoani Matenga, HIWA Systems
Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa
Kale Panoho, K&J Growth
Steve Renata, KIWA Digital
Sponsored by Waikato-Tainui.
Innovator and Emergent Innovator
Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface
Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive
Te Miringa Parkes, Ūkaipō
Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys
Hiria Te Rangi, Tuaiwi Labs
Michele Wilson and Samantha Veitch, ehoa app
Sponsored by Payments NZ.
Corporate Change
Rahui Brownlee, KPMG
Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom
Riki Hollings, Spark NZ/Kora Aotearoa
Rose Schwass, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti
Megan Tapsell, ANZ
Dan Te Whenua Walker, Microsoft
Ernestynne Walsh, Nicholson Consulting
Te Hapori Matihiko was created late last year by Lee Timutimu and Katie Brown as a community to empower Māori working in digital and technology.
“There’s pretty limited data on Māori in the digital and tech workforce" Timutimu said. "One way to build a better picture of it is to create a strong and engaged network like this."
Company-X user experience (UX) lead and finalist Hohepa (Cory) McKenzie has been working on design for US multinational Cisco Systems' mergers and acquisitions hub since 2021.
Software engineer Mark Nikora, who worked alongside McKenzie on the project and nominated him for the award, described him as meticulous, understandng and passionate.
“When you look at the ‘before UX design’ and then the ‘after UX design’ versions of things you can see the footprint of someone who has a deep drive for making a product a success,” he said.
Company-X project technical lead Jake Wilkinson said McKenzie had played a pivotal role in revolutionising the project’s digital and tech landscape.
"What began as a consulting position for a brief period of three months quickly transformed into a full-time commitment, as it became evident that Cory’s remarkable skills were indispensable for the project’s success," he said.