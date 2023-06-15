Finalists named in Te Hapori Matihiko awards

Eleven categories in play with two awards in each.

Katie Brown and Lee Timutimu, co-founders of Te Hapori Matihiko. Credit: Supplied

Tech incubator Te Hapori Matihiko has named the finalists of its Matihiko Awards, which recognise Māori working in or aspiring to work in digital and tech roles.

Two tohu will be awarded in each of the 11 categories: the Totara - someone who has been in the industry for seven or more years; and the Tipu - someone new to the industry or early in their career.

The awards ceremony will be held on July 7 at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

The finalists are:

Living icon and emergent icon

Aleisha Amohia, Catalyst IT

Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface

Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive

Taikawa Tamati-Elliffe, Ngāti Gaming

Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys

Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha

‍‍Change maker and emergent change maker

Jesse Armstrong, VAKA

Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA

Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa

Naomi Manu, Auraki Group

Shanon O’Connor, Tōnui Collab

Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys

Sponsored by Te Huarahi Tika Trust.

‍Kaupapa Award

Elle Archer, ELG

Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech

Peter Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media

Awhina Ngatuere, Toi Kai Rawa Trust/Ko Māui Hangarau

Veeshayne Patuwai, Mana Wāhine

Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA

Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha

Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga‍‍



Sponsored by the Spark Foundation‍.

Rangatiratanga Award

Pera Barrett, Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa

Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom

Rahui Brownlee, KPMG

Kris Dempster-Rivett, Internet NZ/DECA

Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa

Phil Kupenga, Next Chapter Consulting

Tewaiehu Savage, Kōtui Ako Virtual Learning Network Aotearoa

Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA

‍Sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri.

‍Whiua ki te Ao Award

Mel Gollan, RIPA Global

Jordan Koziol-Repia, KIWA Digital/Voice Q

Peter-Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media

Tuterangiwhiu Grant-Cairns, Online Reo Agency

Hohepa (Cory) McKenzie, Company-X

Kale Panoho, K&J Growth

Dylan Pahina, Altered State Machine

Sponsored by: Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

Kaitiaki o te Taiao Award

Sara Smeath, Circlr

Michele Wilson & Samantha Veitch, ehoa app

Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech

James Morrison

Mel Gollan, RIPA Global

Sponsored by: Aurecon.



‍Public Sector Award

Kara Nepe-Apatu, Te Rau Hihiri

He Ara Poutama mō te reo Māori, Te Mātāwai, Te Taura Whiri, Ministry of Education, Kōtātā Insight Nicholson Consulting

Teresa Pollard, Te Pūkenga

Steve Renata, KIWA Digital

Sponsored by MBIE.



‍Kaiāwhina Award

Tina Clarke, Tolaga Bay Innovation Hub

Kris Dempster-Rivett, InternetNZ

Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA

Tina Kaiawe, Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga

Hemi Ruka

Dougal Stott, Dev Academy Aotearoa

Charis Tutaki, Aurecon

Sponsored by InternetNZ.



‍Pakihi Award

Madison Henry-Ryan, Māui Studios Aotearoa

Peke-Tupaea Manawaiti, Pou Digital

Hoani Matenga, HIWA Systems

Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa

Kale Panoho, K&J Growth

Steve Renata, KIWA Digital

Sponsored by Waikato-Tainui.



‍Innovator and Emergent Innovator

Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface

Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive

Te Miringa Parkes, Ūkaipō

Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys

Hiria Te Rangi, Tuaiwi Labs

Michele Wilson and Samantha Veitch, ehoa app

Sponsored by Payments NZ.



‍Corporate Change

‍Rahui Brownlee, KPMG

Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom

Riki Hollings, Spark NZ/Kora Aotearoa

Rose Schwass, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti

Megan Tapsell, ANZ

Dan Te Whenua Walker, Microsoft

Ernestynne Walsh, Nicholson Consulting

Te Hapori Matihiko was created late last year by Lee Timutimu and Katie Brown as a community to empower Māori working in digital and technology.

“There’s pretty limited data on Māori in the digital and tech workforce" Timutimu said. "One way to build a better picture of it is to create a strong and engaged network like this."

Company-X user experience (UX) lead and finalist Hohepa (Cory) McKenzie has been working on design for US multinational Cisco Systems' mergers and acquisitions hub since 2021.

Software engineer Mark Nikora, who worked alongside McKenzie on the project and nominated him for the award, described him as meticulous, understandng and passionate.

“When you look at the ‘before UX design’ and then the ‘after UX design’ versions of things you can see the footprint of someone who has a deep drive for making a product a success,” he said.

Company-X project technical lead Jake Wilkinson said McKenzie had played a pivotal role in revolutionising the project’s digital and tech landscape.

"What began as a consulting position for a brief period of three months quickly transformed into a full-time commitment, as it became evident that Cory’s remarkable skills were indispensable for the project’s success," he said.