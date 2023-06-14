Menu
Interactive promotes Dan Cox to CTO

Interactive promotes Dan Cox to CTO

Was previously general manager of public cloud for Australia and New Zealand.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Dan Cox (Interactive)

Dan Cox (Interactive)

Credit: Interactive

Interactive Australia and New Zealand has promoted Dan Cox to the role of chief technology officer. 

Formerly of Rackspace, Cox joined Interactive as general manager for cloud in 2020 and was later promoted to general manager of digital transformation. 

According to Interactive, Cox “brings a new generation of leadership and innovative thinking” to this role and “his keen eye for the human in technology makes him a strong fit to take the reins as CTO”. 

“I’ve always believed that people lie at the heart of every technology-driven endeavour, it’s about working with people and supporting them to be their best for our customers,” said Cox. 

“With markets moving to both decentralise and consolidate their technology providers, it’s an interesting time to be in the industry. While we’re in the technology business, at the end of the day it’s all about people and that’s what gets me excited to take on this role.” 

Cox will lead the development of new service offerings and maturing its end-to-end IT managed services, tailoring technology solutions for customers and partners to create long-term relationships. 

Brendan Fleiter, executive chairman, said Cox’s approach is “key to unlocking Interactive’s potential as a trusted technology partner”. 

“Interactive is deliberate about where we are going tomorrow, not just where we are today,” he added. “Dan recognises the importance of people in technology and he embodies Interactive’s maxim of keeping technology human – he’s a perfect fit.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags interactive

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 