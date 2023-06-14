Menu
Martin Creighan joins Commvault as new A/NZ VP

He succeeds David Rajkovic

Enterprise data protection vendor, Commvault has hired Martin Creighan as its new area vice president for Australia and New Zealand. 

He succeeds David Rajkovic who departed in March.

Based in Sydney, Creighan will be responsible for accelerating the company’s presence and strengthening relationships with customers and partners across the region.

With over three decades in the industry, Martin brings a wealth of leadership expertise and knowledge in the software, cloud, technology, telecommunications, and defence domains. 

Prior to joining Commvault, Creighan acted as the vice president and general manager for Australia and New Zealand of Cloud Software Group (Citrix, NetScaler and Tibco), where he was responsible for go-to-market execution and revenue growth.

“The Australian and New Zealand market represents a strong growth opportunity for Commvault, and it’s an honour to step into this position at an exciting time for the company,” Creighan said.

“I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high-calibre team to continue growing our footprint in the region, while delivering industry-recognised data protection solutions for our customers to simplify, manage and extract value from their increasingly complex and evolving data environment.”

Commvault senior vice president and general manager, Marco Fanizzi added Creighan’s experience will aid in propelling its brand and data protection portfolio in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“I am confident that Creighan will continue our streak of increasing positive market perception and support organisations as they rethink their approach to data protection, and to do so before they’re compromised, not just at the point of recovery,” Fanizzi said. 

 


 


