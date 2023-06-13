Menu
OT security vendor Dragos launches APAC partner program

Will offer training, MDF and discounts.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Christophe Culine (Dragos)

Credit: Christophe Culine

Operational technology security vendor Dragos has launched its global partner program in Asia Pacific. 

The vendor is looking for partners in Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN to resell its Dragos Platform and manage deployment for customers. 

Dragos specialises in OT asset discovery, threat detection and vulnerability management in industrial control systems. 

The Dragos Partner Program offers automated deal registration, materials for co-branding and other marketing assets, and access to self-paced cyber security skills training through Dragos Academy training modules. 

It is also offering benefits including access to the Dragos Partner Portal, training, partner communications and field sales and marketing support 

Partners can also gain cumulative volume discounts and deal registration with an increased margin for identifying opportunities. 

“Market demand for OT cyber security is accelerating as evolving threats, geopolitical dynamics, and regulations shine a spotlight on the need to protect industrial infrastructure,” said Christophe Culine, vice president of global sales and chief revenue officer at Dragos. 

“With the new Dragos Global Partner Program, we will transfer our knowledge and experience as the industry’s ICS/OT cybersecurity leader to our channel partners, enabling them to fully manage their customers’ deployments with the industry’s most comprehensive and complete ICS/OT security solution.” 

Based in the US, Dragos expanded its presence in APAC through the opening of a new regional headquarters in Melbourne in 2021. 

Last year, it extended its investment in the Australia and New Zealand market through new appointments in Hayley Turner as regional director A/NZ and Ben Sullivan as the senior channel manager.



