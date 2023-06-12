Menu
Cabinet approves new tool to manage national security risks in procurement

New "sub-rule" will come into effect in August with guidance to help agencies understand and mitigate any threats.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Supplied

Cabinet has approved a new procurement sub-rule to help manage national security risks in government procurement.

States typically made efforts to influence other states, however, national security risks could arise when their actions were "purposely misleading, deceptive, with the aim of adversely impacting New Zealand", a notice published on the NZGP website last week said

Such influence could be achieved by granting a foreign state access to, or control over, sensitive New Zealand assets, physical or digital.

The government had been working with the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet for some time to address concerns about such national security risks, NZGP's notice said.

Agencies were consulted last year and their feedback reinforced the need for new tools to better deal with potential threats. 

"Cabinet recently considered this and gave New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) approval to introduce a new sub-rule," the notice said.

"When considering excluding a supplier, agencies should use NZGP issued guidance. This will assist in assessing and managing national security risks in procurement." 

The guidance would provide a consistent all-of government approach and help agencies determine whether a risk existed by defining what could be considered a national security risk. It would also provide a "supplier risk matrix", including a framework of how to go about considering mitigation in planning, sourcing and managing procurements.

The guidance would also cover good practice considerations and contract clauses.

NZGP said it would host a knowledge hour later this year  to support agencies, invite questions and facilitate collaboration.

The new sub-rule will come into effect from 14 August for any new procurements.

In 2021, the Government Communications Security Bureau posted guidance on how to manage IT supply chain riss in the wake of attacks on the Reserve Banks and NZ Stock Exchange.


Tags procurementspyingcabinetnational securitygovernmentesionage

