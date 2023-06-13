Menu
Kyndryl launches incident response service

Kyndryl launches incident response service

Provides incident response support, forensics and recovery capability.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Kyndryl

Global managed services provider (MSP) Kyndryl has launched a cyber security incident response and forensics (CSIRF) service. 

The new service helps customers investigate and respond to a detected security incident by leveraging capabilities such as incident triage, incident response, threat intelligence, compliance monitoring and management.  

Customers may also select proactive services that may significantly reduce the time to respond to an incident, Kyndryl claimed. 

“Cyber resilience is the ability to anticipate, protect against, withstand and recover from adverse conditions, stresses, attacks and compromises of cyber-enabled business,” said Kris Lovejoy, Kyndryl security and resiliency global practice leader. 

“CSIRF discovers and responds to detected security incidents and provides advanced threat detection response and forensics. Kyndryl’s CSIRF is intended to shift the cybersecurity field, from simply security to one of cyber resilience.” 

Additionally, Kyndryl claimed it would provide on-demand, hands-on support to assist in resolving threats to a customer’s business. 

Last month, Kyndryl deepened its partnership with SAP to boost customer migrations across the vendor’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. 

The MSP said it would develop a blueprint that will enable customers to rapidly move from SAP ERP systems to its new SAP S/4HANA. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Kyndryl

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 