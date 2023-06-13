Pax8 touts MSP backup with Redstor

Credit: Redstor

Pax8 has signed up another vendor to its growing roster in the form of backup vendor Redstor.

Based in the US, UK and South Africa, Redstor specialises in online backup and disaster recover-as-a-service solutions for the channel and managed services providers (MSP).

The solutions are available for software-as-a-service (SaaS) business apps like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Quickbooks, as well as on-premesis data.

Pax8 confirmed that Restor will be on offer to partners in all markets it is transacting, including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

“We are relentless in our belief that everything can always be improved,” said Redstor CEO James Griffin.

“The Pax8 partnership further expands our ability to bring a smarter backup product to the thousands of global MSPs who need and deserve a better solution to the protection of modern workloads.”

According to Pax8, Redstor enables its partners to tap into new revenue streams by protecting critical applications and workloads.

MSPs can also manage all customers and the protection of their data from a single app, instantly recover customer data from the cloud and benefit from billing integration with Pax8, the company added.

In the last two weeks, Pax8 has also signed deals to add Vailmail and CrowdStrike services to the distributor's marketplace, with the latter adding its Falcon platform.

