Informatica targets A/NZ growth as global hyperscale partnerships expanded

Richard Scott (Informatica) Credit: Informatica

Informatica is expanding its ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) following expanded global partnerships with hyperscale partners Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Alongside the enterprise cloud data management vendor’s suite of announcements, A/NZ is a region that is seeing strong growth, says Richard Scott, group vice president Asia Pacific at Informatica.

A recent trend that Informatica has seen with regional system integrators (RSIs) being acquired by global system integrators (GSIs), such as Cognizant's 2021 acquisition of Servian, has driven a need to recruit new RSIs in A/NZ alongside working with “new entities inside the global system integrators,” Scott said.

“We’ve recruited about 10 [RSIs] in the last two or three months,” he said.

In 2020, Scott shared with ARN his plans to expand its A/NZ channel, looking to cover any gaps in its coverage at the local level. Many of the new partners cover areas that Scott identified at the time, such as Western Australia, Queensland and Canberra.

New Zealand partners recently onboarded include Datapoints and Fusion5, who have since grown to be taken on as a national partner in Australia.

Other new Australian partnerships include Sydney’s SimplyAI, Canberra’s Infront Systems, Brisbane’s Ingenium Group, and Perth’s Fusion Applications, Kinetic IT and DataDivers.

These new partnerships lend itself to “symbiotic opportunity” for Informatica’s ecosystem and growth within the local market, Scott said.

“With new relationships, you get that extended opportunity. We can add value to those resellers, and they can add value to their customer relationships.

“We are going through a very strong growth phase; we have been growing double digits and sometimes triple digits in both markets for the last three years. I really see the channel as a force multiplier to support that growth.”

Informatica itself currently has more than 80 employees in the A/NZ region.

Its expanded global partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud aim to better support customers in their cloud data management strategies.

“This host of announcements makes being in partnership with us more exciting,” Scott said.

Informatica claims to offer a “first of its kind” integration with the recently launched data and analytics platform Microsoft Fabric, through its AI-powered cloud-native Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) as an Azure Native ISV (independent software vendor) Service.

“The Informatica IDMC-Microsoft Fabric integration offers frictionless delivery of our trusted data management capabilities and provides Azure customers confidence that their data is of the highest quality to power their tier-one business objectives,” said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer at Informatica.

With AWS, Informatica will augment product integrations across data, analytics and AI and bolster joint go-to-market efforts and vertical solutions, aiming to accelerate cloud transformation efforts for shared customers.

It claims to now be the only AWS partner to have its no code/no setup SaaS Cloud Data Integration-Free for Amazon Redshift available directly from Redshift Console, providing a user experience equal to a native AWS product or service.

Additionally, Informatica has deepened its global partnership with Google by launching its Intelligent Master Data Management software-as-a-service (Intelligent MDM) natively on Google Cloud.

It has also launched an enterprise generative AI data management platform, Claire GPT.



