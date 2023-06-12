Justin Tye resigns from Dicker Data

From 1 July, the senior leadership team of DDNZ will report directly into the A/NZ executive management team

Dicker Data New Zealand country manager Justin Tye has tendered his resignation and will be leaving the top role on 30 June.

His resignation follows the integration of the Exeed business and rounds out his 36-year career in the New Zealand IT industry.

Dicker Data acquired Exeed in a landmark A$68 million deal in 2021, shaking up the distribution landscape in New Zealand.

Tye said the DDNZ integration was one of the most challenging and satisfying tasks he has undertaken.

“With the business now fully integrated and well on track to meet its goals for this FY, the time is right for me to step aside and let our talented management team run the business. I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the industry and for the friendships I have made along the way,” Tye said.

“I plan to take a couple of weeks off then take up a new role which I hope will allow me to stay in touch with some of the great people I’ve worked with in the NZ IT community.”

From 1 July, the senior leadership team of Dicker Data New Zealand will report directly into the A/NZ executive management team with COO and executive director Vlad Mitnovetski assuming direct responsibility for the vendor relationships and sales organisation.

CFO and executive director Mary Stojcevski, will assume direct responsibility for the finance and people and culture divisions while executive director, CIO and director of operations Ian Welch will continue in his capacity with direct responsibility for the New Zealand warehouse, IT, systems and operations.

Dicker Data chairman and CEO, David Dicker thanked Tye for his time at DDNZ and wished him the best of luck for the future.

“We thank Justin for his work throughout the integration and for readying the business for this next stage,” Mitnovetski said.

“Mary, Ian and I have been working closely with our New Zealand team for a number of years and expect this to be a seamless transition with no interruptions to our partners or vendors.”

Dicker Data's audited results for 2022 confirmed a 25 per cent revenue growth to A$3.1 billion.

The company's New Zealand businesses contributed A$550.1M, or around 18 per cent of that total with 2022 marking the distributor's first full year of owning Exeed.

As of 31 December 2022, Dicker Data has 8,200 active partners in Australia and 2,000 in New Zealand.



