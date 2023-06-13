Menu
$6.5M settlement marks total cancellation of AT's Infor asset management project

$6.5M settlement marks total cancellation of AT's Infor asset management project

Settlement paid after software proves unsuitable for managing Auckland Transport's roads.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Wikipedia

Auckland Transport has abandoned its development of an enterprise asset management system based around software from US-based ERP vendor Infor.

AT's board approved the project in July 2019 to consolidate and enhance the organisation's asset management capabilities.

After a promising start, which saw the pilot asset class of bridges successfully delivered on schedule in August 2020 and the facilities class that December, the project team encountered difficulties with the third and most important asset class: roading.

Those difficulties proved terminal for the entire project and saw Infor pay AT $6.5 million in settlement just before New Year.

"Despite repeated efforts, it became evident over a period of months that it would not be possible to configure AT’s roading assets in the Infor software," an AT spokesperson told Reseller News on Tuesday.

Once it became apparent the proposed architecture would not work, Infor and AT investigated a series of potential changes for how the project could be delivered.  

"These options were considered from late 2021 to mid-2022, and none proved viable," the spokesperson said.  "AT has now stopped using any Infor software for asset management."

AT and Infor then entered into a confidential settlement ending the project and would not make any further comment.

As reported last month, the failure of the project became apparent when Infor filed its New Zealand financial statements for the year to the end of December 2022.

Infor's revenue grew to $49 million during the year, up from $46.8 million. However, it recorded a small, $1599 loss after paying the settlement, down from a $5.5 million profit in 2021.

Identifying the project at the heart of the settlement was not easy. However, it was mentioned in an audit report because the payment had not been correctly recognised in Auckland Transport's 2022 interim accounts after it was received very late in the year.

AT reports over three financial years show over $16 million of contracts were awarded to Infor in relation to work on or software licensing for the asset management project. 

How much of that was actually paid is not clear because, unlike its parent Auckland Council and council controlled organisation Watercare, AT does not appear to publish supplier spend reports.

A $7.6 million contract for software licenses, for instance, could remain substantially unpaid as these are likely multi-year and the project was designed to deliver an "as a service" model.

Similarly, the final "statement of work" contract, worth $4.3 million, could also be substantiallly unpaid.

The cost of AT staff time spent on the failed project is also unknown.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ERP projectsAsset ManagementInforAuckland TransportAT

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 