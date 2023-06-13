$6.5M settlement marks total cancellation of AT's Infor asset management project

Auckland Transport has abandoned its development of an enterprise asset management system based around software from US-based ERP vendor Infor.

AT's board approved the project in July 2019 to consolidate and enhance the organisation's asset management capabilities.



After a promising start, which saw the pilot asset class of bridges successfully delivered on schedule in August 2020 and the facilities class that December, the project team encountered difficulties with the third and most important asset class: roading.

Those difficulties proved terminal for the entire project and saw Infor pay AT $6.5 million in settlement just before New Year.

"Despite repeated efforts, it became evident over a period of months that it would not be possible to configure AT’s roading assets in the Infor software," an AT spokesperson told Reseller News on Tuesday.

Once it became apparent the proposed architecture would not work, Infor and AT investigated a series of potential changes for how the project could be delivered.

"These options were considered from late 2021 to mid-2022, and none proved viable," the spokesperson said. "AT has now stopped using any Infor software for asset management."

AT and Infor then entered into a confidential settlement ending the project and would not make any further comment.

As reported last month, the failure of the project became apparent when Infor filed its New Zealand financial statements for the year to the end of December 2022.

Infor's revenue grew to $49 million during the year, up from $46.8 million. However, it recorded a small, $1599 loss after paying the settlement, down from a $5.5 million profit in 2021.

Identifying the project at the heart of the settlement was not easy. However, it was mentioned in an audit report because the payment had not been correctly recognised in Auckland Transport's 2022 interim accounts after it was received very late in the year.

AT reports over three financial years show over $16 million of contracts were awarded to Infor in relation to work on or software licensing for the asset management project.

How much of that was actually paid is not clear because, unlike its parent Auckland Council and council controlled organisation Watercare, AT does not appear to publish supplier spend reports.

A $7.6 million contract for software licenses, for instance, could remain substantially unpaid as these are likely multi-year and the project was designed to deliver an "as a service" model.

Similarly, the final "statement of work" contract, worth $4.3 million, could also be substantiallly unpaid.

The cost of AT staff time spent on the failed project is also unknown.