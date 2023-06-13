Spark follows 2degrees with Lynk satellite to mobile partnership

Tessa Tierney (Spark Business Group) Credit: Supplied

Spark is joining rivals One NZ and 2degrees by inking a partnership to provide satellite to mobile services with a trial set for the end of the year.

The service will be delivered in partnership with satellite provider Lynk Global, which also counts 2degrees as a customer. A subset of Spark mobile customers will be allowed to opt-in to the free trial with more information on that to follow.

One NZ, meanwhile, is partnering with SpaceX for satellite to mobile services.



Last week Spark also announced a partnering agreement with Netlinkz to supply Starlink business-grade satellite broadband to customers later this year, following the completion of trials currently under way.

Spark's initial satellite to mobile trial service will enable text messaging periodically during the day, building towards a more regular service during 2024 as more satellites were deployed. At that time, the service would be offered to Spark customers more broadly.

Spark said it also intended to offer voice and data services in the future, as these became "reliably available".

Spark product director Tessa Tierney said the telco believed satellite had an important role to play in connecting Aotearoa New Zealand.

"While satellite can’t provide 100 per cent coverage – as you need a clear line of sight to the sky to get connected – it certainly adds an additional layer of resilience, particularly now, as we face increasingly severe and frequent weather events due to climate change," she said.

Once more satellites were launched, mobile customers could start to use their phones in areas that were not reached by traditional mobile coverage.

While customers would be eager to start using satellite messaging, the technology was still evolving, Tierney said. The service and experience would improve and expand as the number of satellites increased.

"That’s why we’ve chosen to trial this technology with some of our customers first, to make sure we can offer a great product to our customers when we make it widely available."

Spark also needed to integrate the technology into its network and achieve regulatory approval to launch the service.

“This partnership with Lynk, and our partnership with NetLinkz to offer a satellite business connectivity service are part of Spark’s broader strategy to use satellite as a part of our connectivity offer to customers," Tierney said.

"We are continuing to work with these and other potential partners to broaden the services Spark can offer.”