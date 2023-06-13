Menu
Duo to distribute Silverfort in NZ

Duo's partners will have access to Silverfort’s United Identity Protection platform.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
David Long (Duo)

Sektor-owned Duo has been appointed as the local distributor for identity protection vendor Silverfort. 

The cyber security distributor's partners will have access to Silverfort’s United Identity Protection platform, which enables secure authentication and access policies across corporate and industrial networks and cloud environments, including sensitive IT and OT (operational technology) systems.

"Their solution has received global recognition for its ability to enhance security posture, streamline IAM, and support legacy applications, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes and industries, including those with complex IT and OT environments,” said David Long, general manager of Duo and Sektor Cyber. 

“Silverfort provides a cost-effective solution to increase security posture and extract maximum value out of existing identity investments,” he added. 

Silverfort offers multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication, zero trust policies, and visibility across all sensitive systems, including homegrown and legacy systems, remote admin tools, file systems, IT infrastructure, operational servers, engineering workstations, IoT devices and machine-to-machine access. 

The solution claims to integrate with most existing identity and access management (IAM) solutions. 


