One New Zealand scores gold status with Genesys

One New Zealand scores gold status with Genesys

Significant investment pays off for One NZ's call centre and customer experience team.

One New Zealand has achieved gold partner status with call centre and customer experience technology vendor Genesys.

One New Zealand's head of ICT practices, Glenn Johnstone, said achieving the partnership tier was the result of significant investment. 

“Achieving the requirements for gold is the result of hiring the best people, meeting certification requirements, and extensive training, as well as significant investment and commitment over the past 24 months," Johnstone said.

"This will allow us to provide a new range of high-value services which meet the ever-changing needs of our customers from our new Genesys centre of excellence."

One NZ, previously Vodafone NZ, has been a Genesys partner for two decades. 

"This recognition raises the bar with the market, on our level of capability and certifications, our standing with and support from Genesys and increases the discounts we can offer for the product," Johnstone said.

Kim Duncan, partner account director for Genesys, said One New Zealand’s achievement was a testament to their commitment to delivering excellence. 

"We applaud One NZ on their dedication to provide the best experience to their customers in Aotearoa, and we are looking forward to taking this strong partnership well into the future and working together to enable joint customers to drive successful outcomes," Duncan said.

In March, when the telco was still known as Vodafone NZ, CEO Jason Paris told investors value creation was happening in all areas of ICT, including contact centres, cloud, IoT and more.

"This is the result of deliberate moves over a number of years to create momentum," he said. "It's hard to do but also hard to stop."

Paris said Vodafone was the fastest growing New Zealand company in ICT, albeit off a low base. The analysis behind that claim, however, only included the very top tier: Spark and Datacom.


