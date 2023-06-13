Menu
HAT sweeps up A/NZ distribution for Lansweeper

HAT sweeps up A/NZ distribution for Lansweeper

The sole distributor for Lansweeper in A/NZ.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Josh Gammer (HAT Distribution)

Josh Gammer (HAT Distribution)

Credit: HAT Distribution

HAT Distribution has scored the distribution rights for Belgium-based IT asset intelligence software vendor Lansweeper in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

ARN understands this deal marks HAT as the sole distributor for Lansweeper within the A/NZ region, with the vendor not looking to add any others for the foreseeable future.

Lansweeper’s technology searches assets in a system, utilising what it refers to as an “advanced discovery engine” to locate IT, operational technology and virtual cloud assets, in addition to shadow IT and forgotten and idle devices.

According to HAT, the deal coincides with Lansweeper’s moves to expand its channel ecosystem globally, with it particularly looking at distribution partners to achieve this growth.

Josh Gammer, general manager at the distributor, said the deal complements HAT's portfolio.

“Today’s IT departments are under tremendous pressure to track, manage and maintain expanding and increasingly dispersed IT infrastructures to support new hybrid work environments and cybersecurity resilience,” he said.

“As the IT estate becomes more diverse and complex, we look forward to working with Lansweeper and our dedicated channel partners across the region to support organisations in elevating their asset discovery, management and helping to drive informed IT processes.” 

HAT also claims that it is the exclusive A/NZ distributor for Paessler monitoring solutions, with the partnership between these two companies starting back in January 2021.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HAT DistributionLansweeper

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 