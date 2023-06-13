HAT sweeps up A/NZ distribution for Lansweeper

Josh Gammer (HAT Distribution) Credit: HAT Distribution

HAT Distribution has scored the distribution rights for Belgium-based IT asset intelligence software vendor Lansweeper in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

ARN understands this deal marks HAT as the sole distributor for Lansweeper within the A/NZ region, with the vendor not looking to add any others for the foreseeable future.

Lansweeper’s technology searches assets in a system, utilising what it refers to as an “advanced discovery engine” to locate IT, operational technology and virtual cloud assets, in addition to shadow IT and forgotten and idle devices.

According to HAT, the deal coincides with Lansweeper’s moves to expand its channel ecosystem globally, with it particularly looking at distribution partners to achieve this growth.

Josh Gammer, general manager at the distributor, said the deal complements HAT's portfolio.

“Today’s IT departments are under tremendous pressure to track, manage and maintain expanding and increasingly dispersed IT infrastructures to support new hybrid work environments and cybersecurity resilience,” he said.

“As the IT estate becomes more diverse and complex, we look forward to working with Lansweeper and our dedicated channel partners across the region to support organisations in elevating their asset discovery, management and helping to drive informed IT processes.”

HAT also claims that it is the exclusive A/NZ distributor for Paessler monitoring solutions, with the partnership between these two companies starting back in January 2021.