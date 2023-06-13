Menu
Juniper Networks partners ServiceNow on automation for MSPs and enterprises

Providing a “turnkey, AI-driven, closed-loop solution”.

Shirin Robert
Credit: Dreamstime

Juniper Networks has joined ServiceNow’s Technology Partner Program to deliver end-to-end automation for managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises.

Under the agreement, Juniper and ServiceNow will provide a “turnkey, AI-driven, closed-loop solution” that integrates into OSS/BSS or enterprise management systems for rapid network and services deployments.

“By leveraging the power of two industry leaders, Juniper and ServiceNow, we are able to maximise the value of our offerings and drive meaningful value for our service provider and enterprise customers and their customers,” said Sudheer Matta, group VP of Products at Juniper Networks.

“By combining ServiceNow’s powerful service management capabilities with Juniper’s AI-driven network automation, customers can benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end automation solution.”

Combining Juniper Mist Cloud and ServiceNow Telecom Service Management and Order Management for Telecom, the solution intends to eliminate “multi-layer, multi-vendor solutions” for joint customers, thereby boosting network deployment and operational efficiencies while reducing costs.

For MSPs specifically, Juniper shared that this collaboration automates many complex, manual and multi-organisational workflows that begin with onboarding customers and continue through the customer's life cycle.

The combined solution is expected to accelerate time to revenue for MSPs offering managed services by benefiting from the automated workflows available out of the box, such as reusable template-based abstractions for simplified network services deployment as well as end-to-end monitoring and alerting.

For joint customers and end-users, Juniper stated benefits include end-to-end network service provisioning, monitoring and alerting, minimised manual workflows and operator errors, and proactive auto-ticketing for detection of network and service issues through AIOps.

“As businesses invest in digital transformation to address the complex market environment, they are looking for proven platforms that orchestrate and automate manual work,” added Rohit Batra, global GM and VP of Telco, Media and Technology Industries at ServiceNow.

“Together, Juniper Networks and ServiceNow are redefining the possibilities for end-to-end automation by providing both service provider and enterprise customers with a complete set of intelligent tools to streamline operations, improve experiences and lower costs.”


Tags juniper networksMSPsServiceNowautomation

