2degrees touts successful Lynk trial

Mark Callander (2degrees) Credit: Supplied

Telco 2degrees has claimed its trial of satellite-to-phone connectivity with Lynk Global’s ‘cell towers in space’ has been successful, with the sending and receiving of the first message to a standard mobile phone.

2degrees CEO Mark Callander said the trial was conducted 30 minutes north of Whanganui, New Zealand.

The trial tested several handsets and a Lynk SIM card, with a commercial roll out “only months away”, Callander said.

“This is a big step. It proves the technology works and allows us to move to the next step – trialing it on 2degrees SIM cards. Once we have done that, we’ll look to start offering the service to customers."

The coverage and services would expand over time, Callander said, such as the inclusion of voice and data services alongside SMS.

“Initially, the service is limited to times when Lynk satellites are passing overhead. As more satellites are launched, the more frequent overpasses will become.

“Lynk has an aggressive launch schedule, so we will see this expand quickly over the next couple of years.

“Ultimately, this will be a full cell service unbound by NZ’s geography. Kiwis will be able to connect no matter where they are in NZ or our territorial waters.”

US-based Lynk Global launched in 2017. It has telco customers in more than 20 countries, chief commercial officer Dan Dooley said, and has conducted more than 24 similar trials worldwide.

“We were really pleased with the New Zealand trial, and 2degrees is committed to getting this into the hands of consumers quickly, which Lynk supports,” Dooley said.

“New Zealand is a geographically interesting and diverse country, with large expanses of lowly populated areas – a perfect fit for LEO Sat.”

The partnership was announced in April as telcos target satellite services to eliminate blackspots and deliver better emergency coverage.