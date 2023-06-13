Menu
Fujifilm Business Innovation targets NZ's regions through exclusive partnerships

Regional rights to sell and support Fujifilm products and services offered to potential partners.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
David Jupe (Fujifilm Business Innovation)

Credit: Supplied

Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ is identifying and onboarding partners to expand the company’s local business as part of a new growth partner programme.

Current staff at eight regional branches are prime targets to lead the new regional structure, which appears to be akin to a franchise.

Growth partners will exclusively sell and support Fujifilm print technology in specific geographic regions, the company said. 

This was a continuation of a strategy to make it easier for local people doing local business while also supporting national customers.

“We believe our growth partners will help us further grow our product and service offerings in regional New Zealand with greater pace, flexibility and autonomy – the essence of being local,” said David Jupe, managing director of Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ.

This represented a great opportunity for Fujifilm's people, customers and the right partners, he said.

Fujifilm was in the early stages of identifying potential partners.

"We see current Fujifilm Business Innovation branch staff being a critical part of our growth partner programme,” Jupe said.

Yesterday staff were told the print and copier giant was looking at eight regions: Whangarei, Rotorua, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Queenstown and Invercargill.

Fujifilm will continue to deliver direct sales and support in areas not covered by a growth partner. 

“Our mission is to never stop finding ways to help Kiwis work smarter and we are excited to be on the way to finding partners who are keen to be part of this journey with us," Jupe said.

Companies or individuals interested in becoming a growth partner could find more information and register an expression of interest on the company's web site.

Fujifilm reported sales of $135 million in the year to 31 March 2022, up from $128.5 million in 2021 but down from $149.5 milion in 2020.

Fujifilm was formerly known as Fuji Xerox NZ but changed its branding after a sales and accounting scandal hit the company in 2017.


Tags printingFujifilm Business Innovationprint technology

