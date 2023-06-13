Menu
Barracuda patches zero-day vulnerability exploited since October

Barracuda patches zero-day vulnerability exploited since October

The vulnerability stemmed from incomplete input validation of user-supplied .tar files as it pertains to the names of the files contained within the archive.

Apurva Venkat Apurva Venkat (CSO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Barracuda has patched a zero-day vulnerability that had been exploited since October to backdoor customers’ Email Security Gateway (ESG) appliances with custom malware and steal data, said the company. 

“On May 19, 2023, Barracuda Networks identified a remote command injection vulnerability (CVE-2023-2868) present in the Barracuda Email Security Gateway (appliance form factor only) versions 5.1.3.001-9.2.0.006,” the company said, adding that the vulnerability stemmed from incomplete input validation of user-supplied .tar files as it pertains to the names of the files contained within the archive. 

Discovery and patching of the vulnerability

Barracuda identified the vulnerability on May 19, a day after it was alerted about anomalous traffic originating from its ESG appliances. The vulnerability existed in a module that initially screens the attachments of incoming emails.

On the following day, a security patch to remediate the vulnerability was applied to all ESG appliances worldwide.

“On May 21, 2023, a script was deployed to all impacted appliances to contain the incident and counter unauthorised access methods. A series of security patches are being deployed to all appliances in furtherance of our containment strategy,” the company said. 

The earliest identified evidence of exploitation of the vulnerability was in October 2022. The vulnerability was utilised to obtain unauthorised access to a subset of ESG appliances.

A malware was identified on a subset of appliances allowing for persistent backdoor access. “Evidence of data exfiltration was identified on a subset of impacted appliances,” Barracuda said.

The malware used

There were several malware that were used to exploit the vulnerability. Barracuda has deployed Mandiant to investigate the same as well as links of the malware to any previously known backdoor.

Saltwater is a trojanized module for the Barracuda SMTP daemon (bsmtpd) that contains backdoor functionality. The capabilities of Saltwater include the ability to upload or download arbitrary files, and execute commands, as well as proxy and tunneling capabilities, the company said.

“The backdoor is implemented using hooks on the send, recv, close syscalls and amounts to five components, most of which are referred to as “Channels” within the binary,” the company said. The five channels are DownloadChannel, UploadChannel, ProxyChannel, ShellChannel, and TunnelArgs. 

The next malware strain deployed during the campaign is SeaSpy. This malware strain provides persistence and can be activated using magic packets.  “It helps monitor port 25 (SMTP) traffic, and some of its code overlaps with the publicly available cd00r passive backdoor,” Barracuda said.

The threat actors also used a Lua-based module called Seaside for the Barracuda SMTP daemon that monitors SMTP HELO/EHLO commands to receive a command-and-control IP address and port which it passes as arguments to an external binary that establishes a reverse shell, the company said. 

Informing and safeguarding customers

Users whose appliances the company believes were impacted have been notified via the ESG user interface of actions to take. Barracuda has also reached out to these specific customers.

The company has advised users to investigate their environments, probably to ensure the attackers move laterally to other devices on their network. It also advises customers to ensure their ESG appliance is receiving and applying updates, definitions, and security patches from Barracuda. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags barracuda

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023

​​Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process,14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

Female leaders honoured at Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023

​Reseller News is proud to showcase Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand. Played out in front of more than 330 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Welcome reception in partnership with Comstor and Cisco​.

Channel celebrates female excellence at Women in ICT Awards 2023
In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit

WatchGuard Technologies held its regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this month, which included its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.

In Pictures: WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit
Show Comments
 