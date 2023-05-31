Menu
Akamai adds new partner program features

Akamai adds new partner program features

Includes new pricing discounts, streamlined partner onboarding and deal management, and insider access to Akamai experts and product news.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Akamai Technologies has announced new updates to its partner program with the aim of driving channel partners’ growth with “predictable income” while “simplifying” the partner experience.

The added features include new pricing discounts, streamlined partner onboarding and deal management, and insider access to Akamai experts and product news.

“Our channel partners are essential to Akamai’s continued growth. These partner program enhancements recognise the strong joint value that customers are realising from our integrated offerings,” said Paul Joseph, EVP of global sales and services at Akamai.

“We are committed to being the partner of choice in our market and will continue to evolve our partner program to ensure we are fully aligned with the needs of our partners and their customers.”

Firstly, as a greater incentive to register new opportunities, partners will enjoy pricing discounts for new deals upfront and aligns financial rewards with the goals of field sales professionals.

Following with a “streamlined and simplified” onboarding process, new partners are set to receive benefits from the Akamai Partner Program faster, with less time and effort.

In addition, Akamai is making ongoing enhancements to its partner portal to improve the partner experience at multiple touchpoints.

The vendor revealed plans to roll out a series of improvements in the coming months that will make it easier to register and manage new opportunities on top of streamlining business planning and partner performance management.

Partners can also expect a better understanding of their performance and make “more efficient and effective” quarterly business reviews with greater transparency of key metrics.

Akamai is also updating partner content assets to be “more actionable” with more consumable formats and simplified categorisation in order for partners to access the information they need more easily.

Lastly, to strengthen the role of channel partners as an extension of the Akamai team, program participants will gain direct access to Akamai experts and intelligence on new and upcoming product announcements prior to market release.

“We recently began our partnership with Akamai to provide a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions which consists of microsegmentation, secure internet access, enterprise application access, app and API protection, DNS security and web application protection,” commented Danny Yap, vice president of Netpoleon Group – a value-added distributor of cyber security products.

“We are very excited about the launch of Akamai’s enhanced partner program. This will help to improve partner experience at multiple touchpoints and at the same time allow our partners to enjoy greater benefits from our partnership.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Akamai Technologies

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 