DOC delays Great Walks booking system opening for further testing

Results of independent testing expected before fixes are signed off.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Milford Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks.

Credit: Wuhte

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is undertaking further testing of its Great Walks booking system, which will not go live until fixes are signed off.

DOC said results from independent testing were expected in the second week of June and would help inform the best dates to open bookings for the 2023-24 season.

Great Walks bookings were halted after 10,000 people logged in to book the Milford Track walk on 20 April and met with technical issues. Despite the issues, the track was booked out by midday.

US-based system vendor Tyler Technology apologised in April after some "tough" conversations with its client.

“The system fix has been tested extensively by our provider and additional load testing will be done by the independent specialist,” says Cat Wilson, director of heritage and visitors.

“We are taking the time to do further testing to give us extra assurance ahead of the Great Walks bookings openings. We will provide another update to the public on 14 June." 

Bookings were likely to be open in July, Wilson said.

“DOC chose the existing system for its ability to handle flexible itineraries where users can choose the length of their trips and which facilities they stay in. Last season the system worked well, and that is what we want to see happen every year.”

Outside of the Great Walks there were over 170 huts, campsites and lodges that could still be booked across New Zealand.


Tags DOCdepartment of conservationbooking systemTyler Technologies

