Menu
Black Pearl Group announces results after $1.8M capital raise

Black Pearl Group announces results after $1.8M capital raise

Newly listed Black Pearl targets a faster move into profitability.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Nick Lissette (Black Pearl Group)

Nick Lissette (Black Pearl Group)

Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed data platform company Black Pearl Group has released its first financial results to the NZX after listing in December.

The company, which told shareholders on Monday it had raised around $1.8 million through a placement, reported revenue for the year to 31 March of $1.6 million and a net loss of $7.6 million.

"The 2023 financial year was underpinned by purposeful investments in acquisition, technology, and a public listing, all paving the way for the company's accelerated path to profitability," the company said.

Black Pearl recorded $1.4 million in recurring revenue for the year, representing a 97 per cent growth
compared to 2022. However, that only included five months of revenue from email signature management company NewOldStamp which Black Pearl bought on 1 November, 2022.

Black Pearl is chaired by Tim Crown a co-founder of Nasdaq-listed Fortune 500 company Insight Enterprises, and led by founder and chief executive Nick Lissette.

2023 expenditure included $1.1 million of one-off costs associated with the acquisition of New Old Stamp and Black Pearl's direct listing on the NZX, as well as R&D to create the company's new "Pearl Diver" SaaS product.

Pearl Diver showed businesses the individuals that are visiting their websites, including the visitor's name, contact numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, job information and more. 

Black Pearl said it had gained improved access to new data sets to enable the rapid creation of new features and products. 

Pearl Diver was a direct result of accessing these streams and over a decade of experience in data and digital engagement, the company said.

"Profit was the new growth," CFO Karen Cargill said. 

"Over the 2023 financial year, there was a seismic shift in how technology companies were valued, with a premium being placed on profitability," she said.

Black Pearl worked hard over the year to get ahead of that trend and to position itself to capitalise on it.

"Given the stability of the company’s servicing costs, the availability of affordable and flexible resources, and the rapid growth of BPG’s data services the board expresses strong confidence in BPG's favourable positioning to achieve substantial results in 2024 and beyond," Cargill said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Insight EnterprisesBlack Pearlcyber securitysecurityBlackpearl

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 