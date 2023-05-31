Netlinkz signs agreement with Spark NZ for Starlink services

James Tsiolis (Netlinkz) Credit: Netlinkz

Australia-listed network as-a-service technology provider Netlinkz has signed a partnership agreement with Spark New Zealand for enterprise-grade Starlink satellite broadband services.



The New Zealand telco has made an initial order for fixed high-performance kits and is already undertaking trials with some of its existing enterprise customers in regional locations.

“We are excited to begin this trial alongside Netlinkz to explore how we can use Starlink satellite broadband technology to improve remote connectivity and provide additional resilience for New Zealand businesses and look forward to the learnings which will inform our approach when we offer the product more broadly later this year,” said Tessa Tierney, product director at Spark

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

James Tsolis, managing director at Netlinkz, said the provider was “encouraged” by the agreement and forms a core component of its strategy.

“We look forward to working with Spark to bring the Netlinkz NaaS [network-as-a-service]/Starlink technology to the telco’s New Zealand business customers,” he said.

The agreement stems from the global reseller deal Netlinkz signed with SpaceX in November last year, which created a direct channel to market for Netlinkz’s proprietary network called the Virtual Secure Network (VSN).