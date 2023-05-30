Menu
Veeam flags partner program changes

Veeam flags partner program changes

Rules out complete overhaul.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Larissa Crandall (Veeam)

Larissa Crandall (Veeam)

Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software is looking to make adjustments to its partner program within the second half of this year, although it has stressed a complete overhaul is off the table.

According to Larissa Crandall, VP of global channel and alliances, the vendor is considering slight “evolutions” to its existing ProPartner Network based on partner feedback to be introduced later this year.

“We will enhance pieces in the program related to the rest of the partner ecosystem, outside of possibly the bar to incent increased alliances, VSCP business – those type of different tracks,” she said to ARN.

Crandall also highlighted that the program wouldn't be deconstructed and replaced with a whole new program anytime soon, as she wasn’t looking to “break what's not broken”.

The VP of global channel and alliances has only been in the role for the last six months, with her tenure at Veeam only starting last December

However, Crandall has had channel-facing positions over the last nine years, so while she hasn’t had a long time within the Veeam ecosystem, she does have experience with channel programs.

“I've always built programs outside in, not inside out,” she said. “What I mean by that is you have to learn from the field, you have to learn from spending time with partners – me sitting in a technical briefing with 50 partner SEs and having them be transparent with me, that's where I will continue to do to bring it back into Veeam.”

As she has been in the job for such a short time frame, it is understandable then that Crandall is not looking to rock the boat and make any wide-ranging changes.

“I'm not looking to completely revamp just because and that's never been my track, where I come in and change a program just to be able to publicise and rename something,” she added. “I know a lot of organisations do that. We'll continue to listen to the partners and pay attention to that.”

Crandall's comments come a month after Veeam launched a new competency program for its value-added resellers (VAR) and cloud and service provider (CSP) partners, featuring dedicated expertise and resources to support customers and partners using the Veeam Data Platform.

Sasha Karen travelled to VeeamON 2023 as a guest of Veeam.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Veeam Software

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 