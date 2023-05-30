Menu
Cyber startup Onwardly builds consortium to bolster cyber resilience

Cyber startup Onwardly builds consortium to bolster cyber resilience

Onwardly bolsters its SecOps SaaS platform through four-way partnership.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Phil Howie (Onwardly)

Phil Howie (Onwardly)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland Cybersecurity SaaS startup Onwardly is partnering with Brightly, SafeAdvisory and Theta to "democratise" security and privacy.

Due to limited resources, many organisations lacked a comprehensive approach to building cyber resilience, leaving them vulnerable to sophisticated threats, iSANZ award winner Onwardly said.

The current market also often targeted larger enterprises with solutions that were both complex and costly.

Onwardly offers a security operations platform to help continuously improve its clients' cyber security postures.

“We believe that every business, regardless of size or industry, deserves the opportunity to build cyber resilience," said Onwardly founder and CEO Phil Howie. 

"By joining forces with Brightly, SafeAdvisory and Theta, we help startups and tech companies to streamline their security operations, bypass unnecessary workload, and reduce costs.”  

Brightly, a provider of IT solutions, contributes to the partnership with its understanding of technology infrastructure while cyber security advisor SafeAdvisory offered insights and guidance. 

Technology consultancy Theta, meanwhile, delivered expertise and experience in cybersecurity to the partnership.

"We are excited to mature our customers' organisational cybersecurity through the use of the Onwardly platform," said Liz Knight, head of cyber at Theta. 

"Having a solution to help us track and report on our customers' progress as we work together to implement controls, develop policies, and meet regulatory requirements is hugely beneficial." 

Onwardly facilitated a streamlined assessment process, simplified the complexity of tracking requirements, and provided visibility as improvements were made, Knight said. 

"It allows us to help our customers achieve their cybersecurity goals more collaboratively and efficiently."

Dean Carter, managing director at SafeAdvisory, said security was a team sport.

"By working with Onwardly, we're giving our customers the best of both worlds; a way to assess, track, and automate security tasks in Onwardly, alongside fully tailored, hands-on support from our consultants, so startups and security teams can get on with what they do best," he said.

The collaboration would also enhance Onwardly’s cyber resilience platform to ensure New Zealand organisations had the tools and support needed to protect their digital assets.

“These partnerships come at a time when cybersecurity threats are on the rise, and businesses are seeking reliable solutions to safeguard their sensitive data,” Howie said. 

“By combining the strengths of the Onwardly platform and its partners, businesses can mitigate risks, improve their cybersecurity measures, and gain peace of mind.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags theta systemsThetaSecOpscyber securityBrightlyOnwardlySafeAdvisory

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 