Cyber startup Onwardly builds consortium to bolster cyber resilience

Phil Howie (Onwardly) Credit: Supplied

Auckland Cybersecurity SaaS startup Onwardly is partnering with Brightly, SafeAdvisory and Theta to "democratise" security and privacy.

Due to limited resources, many organisations lacked a comprehensive approach to building cyber resilience, leaving them vulnerable to sophisticated threats, iSANZ award winner Onwardly said.

The current market also often targeted larger enterprises with solutions that were both complex and costly.

Onwardly offers a security operations platform to help continuously improve its clients' cyber security postures.



“We believe that every business, regardless of size or industry, deserves the opportunity to build cyber resilience," said Onwardly founder and CEO Phil Howie.

"By joining forces with Brightly, SafeAdvisory and Theta, we help startups and tech companies to streamline their security operations, bypass unnecessary workload, and reduce costs.”

Brightly, a provider of IT solutions, contributes to the partnership with its understanding of technology infrastructure while cyber security advisor SafeAdvisory offered insights and guidance.

Technology consultancy Theta, meanwhile, delivered expertise and experience in cybersecurity to the partnership.

"We are excited to mature our customers' organisational cybersecurity through the use of the Onwardly platform," said Liz Knight, head of cyber at Theta.

"Having a solution to help us track and report on our customers' progress as we work together to implement controls, develop policies, and meet regulatory requirements is hugely beneficial."

Onwardly facilitated a streamlined assessment process, simplified the complexity of tracking requirements, and provided visibility as improvements were made, Knight said.

"It allows us to help our customers achieve their cybersecurity goals more collaboratively and efficiently."

Dean Carter, managing director at SafeAdvisory, said security was a team sport.

"By working with Onwardly, we're giving our customers the best of both worlds; a way to assess, track, and automate security tasks in Onwardly, alongside fully tailored, hands-on support from our consultants, so startups and security teams can get on with what they do best," he said.

The collaboration would also enhance Onwardly’s cyber resilience platform to ensure New Zealand organisations had the tools and support needed to protect their digital assets.

“These partnerships come at a time when cybersecurity threats are on the rise, and businesses are seeking reliable solutions to safeguard their sensitive data,” Howie said.

“By combining the strengths of the Onwardly platform and its partners, businesses can mitigate risks, improve their cybersecurity measures, and gain peace of mind.”