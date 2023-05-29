Datacom collects global alliance partner award from Dell Technologies

Ross Delaney (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom collected a major gong at Dell Technologies World last week in Las Vegas, being named as the vendor's global alliances partner of the year.

In what was described as a breakthrough for the Asia Pacific and Japan region, the award recognised the partners whose year-over-year growth hit an inflexion point or who made a major change that triggered a standout year.

Ross Delaney, Datacom's director of cloud, said the company placed a big focus on ensuring its customers saw value from their cloud investments, something he said was particularly important in the current economic climate.

"To ensure we are well placed to do this, we look to our key partners to help create solutions and ensure value is delivered," Delaney said.

"By partnering with Dell we have the ability to deliver highly valuable products and services with economic flexibility built in for our customers.

"The feedback we’re getting from the market is incredibly positive, but to receive this award from Dell Technologies – and on the global stage – is a real honour for our team.”

Datacom, a Dell Technologies titanium partner across A/NZ, offers a spectrum of services spanning software development, application modernisation, application and infrastructure outsourcing, data centre services and other managed service cloud offerings.

The company uses Dell Apex Data Centre Utility to help customers navigate and scale technology transformations while managing their budgets through consumption-based pricing.

The solution provides a customisable way to move part, or all, of data centre operations into a pay-per-use model.

Datacom also uses Dell's solutions to run its own business. Datacom's Cloud X, for instance, is also powered by Dell Apex Data Center Utility and VMware to remove IT complexity and risk and to help customers accelerate deployment.

In 2019, Datacom won Dell Technologies' global alliances technical excellence partner of the year award.

The partnership between Dell and Datacom now spans more than a decade.

Rob O'Neill attended Dell Technologies World 2023 in Las Vegas as a guest of Dell.