Menu
Datacom collects global alliance partner award from Dell Technologies

Datacom collects global alliance partner award from Dell Technologies

Titanium partner Datacom recognised among Dell's global elite.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Ross Delaney (Datacom)

Ross Delaney (Datacom)

Credit: Supplied

Datacom collected a major gong at Dell Technologies World last week in Las Vegas, being named as the vendor's global alliances partner of the year.

In what was described as a breakthrough for the Asia Pacific and Japan region, the award recognised the partners whose year-over-year growth hit an inflexion point or who made a major change that triggered a standout year.

Ross Delaney, Datacom's director of cloud, said the company placed a big focus on ensuring its customers saw value from their cloud investments, something he said was particularly important in the current economic climate.

"To ensure we are well placed to do this, we look to our key partners to help create solutions and ensure value is delivered," Delaney said.

"By partnering with Dell we have the ability to deliver highly valuable products and services with economic flexibility built in for our customers.

"The feedback we’re getting from the market is incredibly positive, but to receive this award from Dell Technologies – and on the global stage – is a real honour for our team.”

Datacom, a Dell Technologies titanium partner across A/NZ, offers a spectrum of services spanning software development, application modernisation, application and infrastructure outsourcing, data centre services and other managed service cloud offerings.

The company uses Dell Apex Data Centre Utility to help customers navigate and scale technology transformations while managing their budgets through consumption-based pricing.

The solution provides a customisable way to move part, or all, of data centre operations into a pay-per-use model.

Datacom also uses Dell's solutions to run its own business. Datacom's Cloud X, for instance, is also powered by Dell Apex Data Center Utility and VMware to remove IT complexity and risk and to help customers accelerate deployment.

In 2019, Datacom won Dell Technologies' global alliances technical excellence partner of the year award.

The partnership between Dell and Datacom now spans more than a decade.

Rob O'Neill attended Dell Technologies World 2023 in Las Vegas as a guest of Dell.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DatacomDell Technologiesinfrastructurehybrid cloudCloudawards

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 