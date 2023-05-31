Reseller News Women in ICT Awards 2023: and the winners are...

More than 340 attendees came together under the Reseller News roof to set a new industry benchmark in for female excellence in New Zealand.

Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Auckland.

Played out in front of more than 340 attendees at the Cordis in Auckland, the entire Kiwi IT ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set a new industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment at the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program.

In total, 108 finalists were honoured from a pool of over 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of 74 industry judges -- 14 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to four highly commended acknowledgements.

The collective aim of WIICTA is to ensure as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program as possible, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which aspiring female talent can shine across Aotearoa.

“To all our finalists, highly commended and winners, congratulations from Reseller News,” Reseller News editor Julia Talevski said. “This is an inspiring example of the deep levels of emerging and established female talent in New Zealand.”

In total, WIICTA honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

All career stages were in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This was also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Reseller News congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for supporting this initiative.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Presented by One New Zealand head of customer success, Simone Cuthbert-Scott and CDC managing director New Zealand, Andrew Kirker.

Angela Bounmilay - 2degrees

Lorraine Anderson - Cognizant

Kate Fraser - HPE

Hazel Erickson - Leaven

Devon Stewart - OSS Group

Sai Chaitanya - Quanton

Winner: Hazel Erickson - Leaven

As an AI engineer with a knack for translating complex ideas into simple terms, Hazel is spearheading ground-breaking projects. Her work includes developing an AI-driven carton counting system and also developed a computer vision model to automate the detection and classification of road damage.