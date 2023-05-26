Menu
Alteryx works in generative AI for speedy analytics results

Alteryx works in generative AI for speedy analytics results

OpenAI integration and AI wizardry for report generation are aimed at making Alteryx’s analytics products more accessible.

Jon Gold Jon Gold (CIO (US))
Comments
Credit: Shutterstock

Analytics and data science vendor Alteryx is rolling ChatGPT and home-grown AI expertise into some of its core modules, with the aim of generating targeted, detailed reports at high speed.

Alteryx’s AiDIN engine will power three new features, according to a company announcement Wednesday. The first, dubbed Magic Documents, applies AI to Alteryx’s Auto Insights feature, creating contextualised data visualisations in several forms, including PowerPoint, email and more.

Workflow Summary does something similar for workflow documentation, allowing AI to generate them on-demand, while the OpenAI connector opens the doors for end-users to use ChatGPT themselves to analyse their in-house data sets. (Users will still need their own ChatGPT accounts.)

The goal of AiDIN, according to chief product officer Suresh Vittai, is to bring Alteryx’s offerings more in line with what modern analytics and line-of-business teams need.

“The idea is that in an enterprise, different people want to consume different information in different ways,” he said in an interview. “[Customers] want to use generative AI technology.”

For a company that embraced the cloud slightly later than most — Alteryx’s first cloud-native tools weren’t released until early 2022, according to IDC senior research analyst Raymond Huo — the new capabilities are much in line with the company’s competition in the analytics space. Several, including Informatica and Tableau, have various types of GPT integration already, while others like SAS are yet to jump into the generative AI marketplace.

“The new announcements are all aimed at making advanced analytics and AI/ML more accessible for all users,” said Huo.

Part of the plan may have been to strike while the iron is hot — according to Huo, Alteryx has grown rapidly over the past 12 months, with BI revenues growing more than six-fold and overall revenue rising 60% in year-on-year terms. Despite the aforementioned late move to the cloud — the company’s overarching Analytics Cloud framework only went into general availability in February of this year — that segment of revenue already accounts for 15% of the company’s total, Huo noted.

All three released components of AiDIN are available as part of existing subscriptions at no extra charge, according to the company. Magic Documents is free to users of Alteryx’s Auto Insights product, while the OpenAI connector and Workflow Summary are now part of Designer product. All are available immediately.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Alteryxgenerative AI

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network

​Leading figures came together under the Reseller News roof at Influencer Network held on 27 April at the Park Hyatt in Auckland. Featuring David Kennedy as a keynote speaker, the self-described 'river guide' shared his insights into an effective company culture and leadership skills. An interactive panel discussion also brought a lens to the impact of company culture post pandemic and the importance of striving to keep that intact. More than 60 executives within the New Zealand channel attended Influencer Network as Reseller News launched a market-leading agenda for 2023. Photos by: Cactus Photography.

Channel leaders unite at Reseller News Influencer Network
Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Show Comments
 