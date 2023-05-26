Menu
Palo Alto Networks taps Ingram Micro for A/NZ distribution

Palto Alto's first in-region distributor agreement in almost a decade.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Steve Manley (Palo Alto Networks)

Palo Alto Networks has tapped Ingram Micro Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to distribute its full range of AI-powered security technologies.

It's the first time the cyber security vendor has signed on a distributor in the region in almost a decade, a spokesperson said. 

The partnership gives Ingram Micro’s network of 7,000 Australian and 1,500 New Zealand resellers and partners access to Palo Alto products including Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud and Cortex security solutions as it aims to expand its reach in both countries. 

“Organisations on both sides of the Tasman are acutely aware of a heightened threat environment. The barriers to entry for cyber criminals are low, while the stakes for those on the receiving end are high,” said Ingram Micro senior vice president and chief country executive A/NZ, Tim Ament. 

“Cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it's essential that businesses have the best possible protection.

“With its next-generation products and solutions, Palo Alto Networks is a proven technology provider capable of keeping data, networks and devices safe and an ideal complement to our resellers’ full suite of solutions.”

Palo Alto’s portfolio of security solutions includes next-generation firewalls, cloud-based security, a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) and endpoint protection. 

Comprehensive cyber security solutions are crucial for organisations as cyber threats continue to grow, said Steve Manley, Palo Alto networks regional vice president for A/NZ. 

“With 89% of Australian businesses expanding their use of cloud by more than 30% in the past 12 months, organisations face a growing number of threats, stretching their DevOps teams. For this reason, many companies are looking for fewer vendors that can offer more security capabilities,” he said. 

“Our global and regional growth is underpinned by our constantly evolving portfolio of AI-powered products and solutions.”

Palo Alto Networks was ruled as the top global cyber security vendor during the third quarter of 2023 by research firm Canalys, growing 24.9 per cent and increasing its market share to 8.4 per cent.


Tags Ingram Micropalo alto networkscyber secuityIngram Micro NZIngram Micro Australia

