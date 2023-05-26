Menu
Motorola aids Surf Life Saving SAR missions

Working with partner Ashley Communications for solutions deployment.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Motorola Solutions’ communications solutions are helping volunteer agency Surf Life Saving Search and Rescue (SLS SAR) provide extended and interoperable coverage for public safety agencies. 

Motorola and SLS SAR are working with NZ communications services partner Ashely Communications for the ‘boots on the group’ deployment of the MOTOTRBO SLR 1000 Repeater and DP4000e and MOTOTRBO R7 two-way radios. 

With the communications solutions, safety and efficiency are improved for inter-agency training exercises and rescue and emergency services, including the agency’s support for communities impacted by Severe Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle in February, one of the most damaging weather systems to strike New Zealand in decades.

To prepare for such events, SLS SAR conducts search and rescue exercises involving multiple public safety and emergency service personnel in challenging and remote environments across New Zealand, where reliable communication is essential. 

“The importance of clear, reliable and interoperable communication cannot be underestimated for frontline responders working in the most challenging circumstances,” said Daniel Leppos, Motorola Solutions’ director of channel business for Australia and New Zealand.

“Our work to expand SLS SAR’s communication capabilities during training exercises will ultimately lead to safer and more successful rescue missions when it matters most,” he said.

As a fully deployable communications solution, Motorola’s solution can be mobilised anywhere, including on a recent training exercise in challenging terrain comprising towering peaks, waterfalls and narrow fiords in Milford Sound. 

“By placing the repeater on a mountain top, we remained connected while performing search and rescue training exercises in the lakes 1,000 metres below,” said Max Corboy, SAR volunteer and operations manager for Ashley Communications. “Reliability is crucial to us.”

Following the successful exercise, NZ Search and Rescue is planning further enhancements to deployable mobile communications, including live video streaming, body-worn video cameras and software, with the aim of further enhancing incident awareness and safety for field-based responders during rescue missions.

In Australia, Motorola Solutions have recently deployed their SmartConnect service for Fire and Rescue New South Wales and upgraded Crime Stoppers Tasmania’s online reporting portal.


Tags Motorola

